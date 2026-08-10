American Chamber Ensemble Reveals 2026-2027 Season at Hofstra

NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 61st Anniversary, has revealed its 2026-2027 concert season, featuring works by Bernstein, composers who had synesthesia and more.

Sunday, October 11 at 3 PM

The Music Department of Hofstra University presents ACE performing music for various combinations of piano, clarinet and strings at Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY, with performances by our core members, faculty members, former students and our current ACE student winner, Roberto Oquendo.

ACE will present works by Bernstein, contemporary composer Paul Basler, Amy Beach, Florence Price, Stephen Foster and others. Special guests will be soprano Tammy Hensrud, the Sayville Chamber Choir, Karen DiMartino conducting, soprano Tammy Hensrud and cellist Deborah Sepe.

Funding for this program has been provided by the Joseph G. Astman Family Fund in commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Hofstra Cultural Center.

Tickets are $20 general admission; $15 senior citizen (over 65) or matriculated non-Hofstra student with ID, and will be available at the door. For ticket information or reservations, call 631-242-5684 or 516-586-3433.

Sunday, April 4, 2027 at 3 PM

The Music Department of Hofstra University again presents ACE performing at the Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Ave. in Hempstead.

The program Musical Colors, will feature composers who had synesthesia, including Jennifer Higdon, Rimsky Korsakov, Sibelius, Liszt, Beach, John Lennon and others.

Tickets are $20 general admission; $15 senior citizen (over 65) or matriculated non-Hofstra student with ID, and will be available at the door. For ticket information or reservations, call 631-242-5684 or 516-586-3433. Additional concerts may be announced during the season.

Directed by Marilyn Lehman, assisted by Mindy Dragovich, ACE was founded in 1965 by pianist Blanche Abram and clarinetist Naomi Drucker. In residence at Hofstra University, the ensemble explores the great chamber music literature for piano, strings, woodwinds and voice and presents performances featuring world-class artists. ACE consists of the finest freelance musicians in the New York area and has been cited by critics for their superb presentations of chamber masterworks. Their latest CDs on Elysium are American Clarinet Treasures, featuring core members of ACE performing works by George Kleinsinger, Virgil Thomson, Daniel Gregory Mason, Elliott Carter, Douglas Moore and Gary Schocker, with guest artist Stanley Drucker and The American Chamber Ensemble Plays Peter Schickele, which features five of this modern master's most important chamber works.

Need more Classical Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming