1776 to Open at Super Summer Theatre With Special July 4 Performance

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Super Summer Theatre will continue its 2026 season with the Tony Award–winning musical 1776, presented by Hynes-Sight Entertainment at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Set against the natural beauty of the canyon, this powerful and often humorous look at America's founding offers audiences a memorable way to celebrate summer and the spirit of Independence Day.

1776 dramatizes the heated debates of the Continental Congress as John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and their fellow delegates fight to secure support for the Declaration of Independence. Through sharp humor, emotional tension, and stirring musical numbers, the show captures the messy, human, and hard-won birth of a nation.

Performances of 1776 will run July 1–4 (with a special July 4 performance), July 8–11, and July 15–18, 2026, with all performances beginning at 8:05 p.m. Audiences are invited to arrive early with blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets to enjoy the full outdoor theatre experience before the show begins under the stars.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets include general admission lawn seating for $25 and VIP experiences starting at $80, offering reserved comfort and premium views. Advance online purchase is recommended, with limited gate sales available as capacity allows. Guests are encouraged to buy early, especially for the July 4 performance.

Dinner & Show Fundraising Evenings are available for $140 per person and include a hosted four-course meal prepared by James Beard Award-winning chef Ken Moser in a private seating area at the Meadow, followed by a reserved VIP seat for the performance.

ABOUT SUPER SUMMER THEATRE

Established in 1976 as a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization, Super Summer Theatre has provided high-quality, family-friendly entertainment at reasonable prices for nearly 50 years. Their mission is to promote Nevada State Parks and bring cultural arts experiences to the Las Vegas community. Each summer, thousands gather at Spring Mountain Ranch to enjoy performances, fostering a tradition of creativity, volunteerism, and community spirit.

For more information, please visit supersummertheatre.org contact us at 702-579-7529.

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