THE BATTLE OF GUADACANAL To Play The Tank NYC

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Tank NYC are set to present THE BATTLE OF GUADACANAL, conceived and performed by John Fisher.

John explains that the Battle of Guadalcanal serves as a metaphor for the battle he and his husband have faced during his husband's cancer journey.

John Fisher has performed numerous shows at The Center and around NYC, mostly Off-Broadway: Actor’s Temple, Actors’ Playhouse, Barrow Street, Soho Playhouse, The Tank NYC, Pangea, Theatre Row, etc.

He is the recipient of the Best Actor Award from the United Solo Festival as well as a GLAAD Media Award, an NEA Project Grant and numerous other awards, grants and fellowships. John is Artistic Director of Theatre Rhinoceros, the longest-running queer theatre on the planet, and has taught at Yale and UC Berkeley.

The performance will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at 7:00pm at The Tank NYC located at 312 West 36th Street New York, NY. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at The Tank NYC's website.

About The Tank NYC

The Tank is a small, Manhattan-based non-profit arts presenter and producer serving emerging artists. Their goal is to remove economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers or experimenting within their art form, while being inclusive and accessible. We keep ticket prices affordable, expanding the creation and attendance of the arts for a broad and diverse community.

Founded in 2003, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. From the company’s two-theater home on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 13-18 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent work includes hit productions of Midnight Coleslaw Tales from Beyond the Closet!!! by Joey Merlo (2024), Invasive Species by Maia Novi (2023), Joan of Arc in a Supermarket in California by Chloe Xtina (2023), Mahinerator by Jerry Lieblich (2023), New York Times Critics’ Picks Simon and His Shoes (2022), Taxilandia (2021, 2023 OBIE Award), OPEN by Crystal Skillman (2019), Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan (2018), and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman (2016); as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016). Artists who have come through The Tank include Alex Timbers, Amy Herzog, Lucy Alibar, Kyle Jarrow, Reggie Watts, Kyle Abraham, Andrew Bujalski, We Are Scientists, and tens of thousands of others.

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