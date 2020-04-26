Regional Spotlight: How Hartford Stage is Working Through The Global Health Crisis

Now more than ever it is important to support theater and do our part to keep the art form that we love so much alive and as thriving as it can be during these unprecedented times. While the global health crisis has temporarily put the theater world on hold, pausing all live performances and large gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19, theaters around the country have taken a hit. During this time of adjusting to our temporary new normal, theaters are figuring out how to take care of their team, and discovering the best ways to virtually bring theater to audiences.

Through our regional theater interview series, we are checking in with theaters all around the country, talking to them about how they are handling these difficult circumstances, learning what they are doing to move forward, and discovering the best way for people to help regional theaters during this time.

Today we shine a spotlight on Hartford Connecticut's Hartford Stage.

First of all, I want to check in on the health and well-being of everyone at Hartford Stage. How is everyone doing during this difficult time?

We are all well. We have all been working remotely for several weeks now. It has taken some adjustment, but it's starting to be the new norm.

What do the days look like right now for those who work at Hartford Stage?

The days consist of daily check-in zoom sessions where we share statuses of the remote work that is being performed by each respective department.

How much planning is going on both short term and long term for the theater? I would like to hear about the immediate plans for the theater, it's upcoming productions etc., and what the theater is hoping/planning for in future months.

Our planning cycle is interrupted by the global health crisis. In effect, we have been planning and re-planning different scenarios for the return of our mainstage productions. We have rescheduled our last two productions of this season to the fall and pushing back next season which normally begins in September to January 2021.

Do you have plans to bring any previously filmed productions/upcoming events/classes etc. online?

We don't plan on bringing any previously filmed content online anytime soon; however, each week we host a zoom program titled, Scene and Heard, Live! In each episode we conduct readings, perform roundtable discussions with other theatre professionals and join in a communal poetry recitation. It is by no means a replacement of staged performances-it's very simply our way to keep the connection with our patrons.



What is the best way for people to help Hartford Stage right now?

There are many ways to help not only Hartford Stage, but other arts organizations who have been negatively affected by the pandemic. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Hartford Stage relies on the generosity of its patrons and community. Individuals and organizations interested in making a charitable gift to help Hartford Stage rebound from this current crisis and bring its community exceptional theatrical programming in the future can do so by visiting us online.

For more information visit: https://www.hartfordstage.org/. Tune into Scene and Heard, Live! HERE. Donate to the theater HERE.





