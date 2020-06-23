BWW Blog: Getting to Know Me!

Me at Hadestown, which was the first show I saw

when I moved to NYC

(and the first time I rode the subway by myself).

After re-reading my first blog post of the Summer, I realized that I just basically jumped right in without really introducing myself! So, since I'm going to be working with Broadway World and sharing some theatre-related aspects of my life with you for another few months, I figured I could use this post as a get-to-know-me blog!

For starters, my name is Maura Consedine, I'm 19, and am currently a sophomore at St. John's University in Queens, NY. I initially entered college as a Homeland Security major with a minor in Musical Theatre, but have since completely re-routed my life (that's a whole story for another day/post) and am now in the process of hopefully becoming a Public Relations major with a minor in French! I am a student ambassador, member of the Chappell Players Theatre Group, and member of Alpha Psi Omega (the National Theatre Honor Society). Additionally, I was recently elected as the Secretary for the Chappell Players Executive Board! Even though I knew I was going to be living in New York, I was worried that I wouldn't feel like a theatre kid anymore since I am not a Musical Theatre major. However, performing with Chappell Players has allowed me to feel connected to the arts in a way that I never have before, but I have also grown to love being an audience member just as much as being onstage! I saw 20 shows during my first year at school, have made so many new friends that share my same love for Broadway, and experienced the true magic of live theatre on multiple occasions.

Me in my dorm room at

St. John's on move-in day.

Two of my biggest passions, in addition to theatre, are food and traveling. After I graduate, I would love to do something like run social media for a Broadway show/theatre company or start a travel blog, and I have even considered going to culinary school! Clearly, I have a wide array of interests, so I am grateful to be pursuing a major that is fairly broad and would allow me to explore so many of my hobbies!

I am originally from Central Pennsylvania, and it has been my dream to live in New York City for as long as I can remember. Riding the subway on a daily basis, taking class field trips to places like The Met, and constantly entering show lotteries still feels so surreal to me. I am so grateful to live in the greatest city in the world, and cannot wait to see what kind of adventures (and chaos) the next few years will bring!

Me with my parents during family weekend while Chappell Players was promoting our musical, All Shook Up!

If you'd like to follow me on my journey or ask any questions about my college experience, my Instagram is @mauraconsedine_. I also run a food blog @maurainthecity if you're interested in seeing the overpriced (but delicious) meals and treats I find around the city!

