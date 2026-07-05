Madison Swick To Join The Cast of FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY

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The Theater Center is proud to announce that Madison Swick will make her Off-Broadway debut in the company of Friends! The Unauthorized Musical Parody at The Jerry Orbach Theater. She joins the cast in the role of Phoebe.

Madison Swick’s recent credits include The Wizard of Oz at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, Margot/Elle Woods Understudy in Legally Blonde, Jennyanydots in Cats, and Adella in The Little Mermaid.

FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner and its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor), is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show lovingly pokes fun at the beloved TV show Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite 20-somethings, as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in New York City. It’s a typical day at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride bursts in and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! The musical recreates favorite moments from all 10 seasons of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp. The show is recommended for audiences aged 13+.

Tickets for FRIENDS! are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Rush tickets ($40) are available ONE HOUR before showtime by calling or visiting the box office.

The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, is in New York's Theater District. Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, we provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The theater is currently home to Perfect Crime, the longest-running play in New York City, the new play Pied A Terre, and Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing and Friends! The Unauthorized Musical Parody, musical parodies of the hit television shows.

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