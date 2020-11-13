BWW Exclusive: Read an Excerpt About the Age of British Mega-Musicals from Michael Riedel's New Book- Singular Sensation

Riedel's second book is now available to order!

Andrew Lloyd Webber was at the height of his power in 1991. Both Cats and The Phantom of the Opera dwarfed the success of any show in musical theater history. On Broadway

alone, the two productions posted combined weekly grosses of more than $1 million, unheard of at the time. Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh, the producer of Cats and Phantom as well as Les Misérables and Miss Saigon, ushered in the British invasion of the 1980s. Their megamusicals ran for years all over the world and eclipsed, at the box office and in the press, most American musicals.* But a backlash was brewing.

It began with Miss Saigon. The show transplanted Puccini's Madama Butterfly to the war in Vietnam, telling the story of the doomed romance between an American soldier and a Vietnam- ese prostitute. An enormous success in London, Saigon had a showstopping performance by Jonathan Pryce as the Engineer, a pimp, hustler, and swindler who dreams of coming to America. The character is Eurasian and Pryce wore slanty-eye prosthe- ses and yellow makeup. Nobody thought much of it in London, but when Mackintosh announced the show for New York, with Pryce, Asian Americans and others in the theater world were appalled. The yellowface was an affront. Furthermore, why should a Caucasian British actor play the role on Broadway? Why not an Asian American actor?

* At the 1988 Tony Awards, Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods won Best Book and Best Score. But Phantom won the most important award, Best Musical. Broadway could not turn its back on a show that had sold $18 million worth of tickets before opening night.

David Henry Hwang, who wrote M. Butterfly, the Tony Award- winning play about a French diplomat who falls in love with a Peking opera singer he thinks is a woman but turns out to be a man, and BD Wong, who played the opera singer, filed a complaint with Actors' Equity. To the shock of Broadway, the union denied permission for Pryce to play New York. Equity cannot "appear to condone the casting of a Caucasian in the role of a Eurasian. This is a moral decision," the union said. Mackintosh, furious that he and his show were being portrayed as racially insensitive, canceled Miss Saigon on Broadway. Only a producer as rich and powerful as Mackintosh could scuttle a show that had a $25 million advance. But it was a brilliant move. The cancellation of Miss Saigon made headlines all over America. "If Cameron had planned it and paid for it, it couldn't have worked out better," said Richard Maltby Jr., one of the show's writers. "We were on the local news in Shreveport. Everybody in America knew there was a show with a helicopter in it and a controversy around it."

Broadway's power brokers lined up behind Mackintosh, denouncing Equity for killing a show that would bring millions of dollars to New York City and employ many actors, including more than thirty Asian Americans. "The nicest thing I can say about [Equity's] decision is that it's stupid," Rocco Landesman, who ran the Jujamcyn theater chain, told the New York Times.*

* Will Rogers ran a respectable 981 performances. Miss Saigon ran ten years on Broadway-impressive, to be sure, but shorter than Cats, Les Miz, and Phantom (which is still running).

The union's position was untenable. Many of its members, concerned about the loss of jobs, revolted. Two weeks later the union reversed itself and gave Pryce permission to play Broadway, though not in yellowface. To the hundreds of actors who had pro- tested the show, the defeat was humiliating-another example of just how powerful the British had become on Broadway.

Mackintosh caused another stir by raising the top ticket to $100, the highest in Broadway history, at a time when America was in the midst of a recession. Reviewing Miss Saigon for the New York Times, Frank Rich called it "a show with something for everyone to resent."

At the 1991 Tony Awards, Saigon squared off against The Will Rogers Follies, a charming but slight celebration of Americana directed by Tommy Tune. It opened shortly after America had defeated Saddam Hussein in Operation Desert Storm, and it waved the flag of patriotism. Will Rogers had nowhere near the financial prowess of Saigon, but it won six Tonys, including Best Musical. Saigon won three. At last an American musical, however fluffy, scored a victory against a British megamusical.*

While the insular theater community may have had its fill of British shows, ticket buyers still had an appetite for them, or so it appeared. Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspects of Love arrived in New York from London in 1990 with advance ticket sales of $12 million. Based on a slender book by David Garnett, a minor mem- ber of the Bloomsbury circle, the show told the story of a group of bohemians jumping in and out of one another's beds in the south of France. It was an intimate story and Lloyd Webber wrote some romantic songs, including "Love Changes Everything," which hit number two on the UK singles chart. But every British show had to be huge in those days and so Aspects, budgeted at $8 million, had a set featuring the Pyrenees mountain range.

The mountains were jagged and sharp and rolled on and off- stage on a conveyor belt. "It was a dangerous set," said Alex Fraser, who worked in Lloyd Webber's New York office. "The prop man said to me, 'You know, for a show about love, if you fall down on the set you'll die.' "*

* The set was indeed dangerous. In London, leading lady Ann Crumb's foot got caught in the conveyor belt and was mangled. "I heard this huge screaming over the orchestra, and it was me," she told reporters at the time.

The New York office saw a run-through. "It was turgid and overblown," Fraser said. "We were heartbroken. There was a sense that something had to be done to fix it." Not much was, though Lloyd Webber and director Trevor Nunn did come up with a new number in the second act for some peasants to sing about the land. A batch of new costumes arrived, as well as thirty baskets of fruit for the peasants to carry. The song was "pretty," Fraser said, "but all it did was make the show longer and more turgid." Opening night was glamorous, with a lavish party at the Rain- bow Room in Rockefeller Center. But there was concern about the reviews, especially the New York Times. Frank Rich had been leading the charge against Lloyd Webber. He called Phantom "long on pop professionalism and melody, impoverished of artistic per- sonality and passion." He ended his Phantom review hoping the Lloyd Webber era was "poised to go bust."

Heading into the party, Don Black, who wrote the lyrics to Aspects, said to Nunn, "I'll be thrilled if he only hates it." Rich destroyed it. "Andrew Lloyd Webber, the composer who is second to none when writing musicals about cats . . . and falling chande- liers, has made an earnest but bizarre career decision. . . . He has written a musical about people. Whether 'Aspects of Love' is a musical for people is another matter." He dismissed Lloyd Webber's score as "easy-listening pop," zinged the lyrics as "translated . . . from the original Hallmark" and called the scenery "oppressive."

"I remember looking at Andrew's face when the review came in," Black said. "It was ashen." Aspects of Love ran ten months. It lost its entire $8 million investment, making it, at the time, the most expensive flop in Broadway history.

