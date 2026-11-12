Broadway's Tony-nominated comedic genius Grey Henson is a magnet for good, and he's here to tell you how on The Art of Kindness. The musical theater performer joins Robert Peterpaul to share acts of kindness from behind the scenes of shows, like Book of Mormon, Mean Girls and Elf, to now...
Tickets on Sale For SHUCKED in Wichita
The Wichita engagement is part of the 2026-27 Broadway in Wichita Series, with a book by Robert Horn.
The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for Shucked, the Tony Award winning musical comedy, will go on sale Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. This engagement is part of the 2026–27 BROADWAY IN WICHITA Series and will take the Century II Concert Hall stage March 8–10, 2027.
Shucked features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by Steve Edlund. Casting will be announced at a later date.
Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County? Including the knockout songs 'Woman of the World', 'Somebody Will' and 'Independently Owned', this Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.
With choreography by Michaeljon Slinger, and music supervision by Jason DeBord, the design team for the second national tour of Shucked includes Ann Beyersdorfer (scenic design), Leon Dobkowski (costume design), Ryan O'Gara (lighting design), Jeff Human (sound design), Adrienne Maurer (hair and makeup designer), and Murnane Casting (casting director).
The Grammy Award nominated Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms and CD HERE. The album is produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, and the show's composers Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark.
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Shucked Is On Tour! Nick Bailey Talks Broadway & Big Laughs!
Broadway favorite Nick Bailey stops by to talk all things Shucked — the laugh-out-loud, Tony-winning hit that’s now on tour and heading to Detroit just in time for the holidays.
Ep 46 - Tyler Joseph Ellis - The Observer Part
Tyler Joseph Ellis (Shucked) has honed a lifelong gift of observing the world around him into a talent that both honors and finds humor in the beautiful absurdity of the theater. Driven by a deep love for the art form, he has followed his enthusiasm down a variety of paths - from actor to writer to host and comedian.
#104 - Joe Rosko - Built for the Stage
Founder and Fitness Coach to the theater community Joe Rosko joins Behind the Awards to chat about his journey with Fitness and Performing. Joe shares Fitness tips and also give some of his favorite performance in the most recent seasons.
#100 - Robert Horn - Getting Shucked in London
Tony winner Robert Horn takes a rehearsal break to share all he has going on across the pond. From Shucked to Disney’s Hercules Robert is taking London by storm. Robert takes us back to the start of his career as a TV writer on Designing Women and Living Single, which opened the door for his Broadway dreams.
London's finest leading star on her "insane" time playing Lulu in the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Shucked, leaning into the vocal marathon of singing Independently Owned each night and why life in the world of a musical comedy feels just right.
Ep 476-A Preview Of Broadway Tours With Broadway In Detroit!
Broadway in Detroit is thrilled to announce our 2025-26 subscription season with seven shows coming to Detroit. Plus Three Recently Added Superstar Shows also headed to Motor City!
Ep52: Miki Abraham on Authenticity, Identity, and Creating Space for Queer and Non-Binary Voices
Miki Abraham joins the pod squadd to share their journey with Shucked, from its early days as The Hee Haw Musical to Broadway and beyond. They discuss the evolution of the production, the creative team's commitment to adapting the show to its performers, and the empowering experience of playing Lulu.
#51 - Grey Henson - Everyone’s Buddy
Grey Henson visited to discuss his starring role as Buddy in Elf the Musical on Broadway. Grey talks about working with his co-start Sean Astin who is making his Broadway Debut. Grey also recalls where he was when he received his Tony Nomination for Mean Girls.
Pamela shares some juicy tidbits about the rise and fall of Lone Star Love. Scandal and celebrities abound...
Ep366 - Grey Henson: Playing with the Freedom in the Framework
Tony-nominated actor Grey Henson joins Alan for an engaging conversation about his journey through the world of Broadway comedy. Grey reflects on his rise from a Georgia-born performer with a background in ballet to a Tony-nominated role as Damian Hubbard in Mean Girls: The Musical.
The Tony-winning superstar on their exciting live concert dates at London's Cadogan Hall, leading with honesty and vulnerability and the power of paving a way for the next generation.
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