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Tickets on Sale For SHUCKED in Wichita

The Wichita engagement is part of the 2026-27 Broadway in Wichita Series, with a book by Robert Horn.

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Tickets on Sale For SHUCKED in Wichita

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for Shucked, the Tony Award winning musical comedy, will go on sale Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. This engagement is part of the 2026–27 BROADWAY IN WICHITA Series and will take the Century II Concert Hall stage March 8–10, 2027.

Shucked features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by Steve Edlund. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County? Including the knockout songs 'Woman of the World', 'Somebody Will' and 'Independently Owned', this Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.

With choreography by Michaeljon Slinger, and music supervision by Jason DeBord, the design team for the second national tour of Shucked includes Ann Beyersdorfer (scenic design), Leon Dobkowski (costume design), Ryan O'Gara (lighting design), Jeff Human (sound design), Adrienne Maurer (hair and makeup designer), and Murnane Casting (casting director). 

The Grammy Award nominated Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms and CD HERE. The album is produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, and the show's composers Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark.

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