Tallgrass Film Association Releases Schedule of Events and New Film Center

Looking ahead for 2022, the Tallgrass Film Association has numerous events for film fans, and filmmakers to embrace their love of cinema like never before. With a new film center and bringing back favorites such as Dudegrass, Tallgrass has ramped things up for its 20th year. Tallgrass Film Center will partner with Shay Chic Productions and Wichita Creatives on First Friday and Final Fridays to host movie screenings in the cinema while they host art events in Candela in the Lux. The Lux will be the art crawl spot to stop at.

The schedule is as follows:

Tallgrass Film Center 2022 - Your home for film in Wichita

First Fridays - presenting new indie films

Final Fridays - celebrating 20 years of Tallgrass with alum favorites

Monthly 3rd Tuesday film alliance meetups to support local filmmakers

Emerging Programmer Apprentice program June-August

Private rentals available (FAQ and rental contract at https://tallgrassfilm.org/tallgrass-film-center/)

Tallgrass Film Center 2022 Dates - Mark your calendar!

March 4-6 Oscar Hopeful Screenings - Drive My Car (7PM Friday and Saturday, 1PM Saturday and Sunday

March 4-20 Sofagrass Virtual Screening of Queer Genius via Eventive

March 22 - 6PM, Tallgrass Film Alliance Talk - Music Clearances with Tyler Emerson

March 25 7PM and March 26 1PM Tallgrass Favorite Screening - Materna

March 25 - 10PM Tallgrass Free Screening of Howard the Duck

April 1-3 - Tallgrass Screening of A Tale Of Love and Desire

April 1-2 Tallgrass Screening of Stunt Rock

April 19 Tallgrass Film Alliance Talk - Crew Me Up Chat

April 24 at 4 (National Pet Parents Day) and April 29-30 Tallgrass Screening of Cat Daddies (Tallgrass 2021 winner)

April 28-30 - Marvelous and the Black Hole

May 1-3 - TBA

May 27-29 Tallgrass Screening of Dramarama (2020 favorite)

June 24 - Launch of Take 36 at the cinema

July 8 -10 Special Tallgrass Presentation - Mediocre Movie Marathon

July 29-31 Tallgrass Screening of Girl Flu (2018 favorite)

More events to be added each month. Visit the Tallgrass FIlm Center website here.

At Other venues:

March 10-20 Crown Uptown

March 27 - And the award goes to...fundraiser - Mark Arts

June 4-19 Dunbar Under the Stars - various times at Dunbar Theatre on Cleveland

June 26 - Take 36 showcase - Orpheum

July 15 - Tunes and Tallgrass - The Wizard of Oz - Wichita Art Museum

August 13 - Dudegrass - Northrock Lanes

October 22 - Cavegrass Experience at Strataca in Hutchinson

Weblink to other venues events: https://tfamember.eventive.org/schedule

TALLGRASS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL - THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

September 28-October 2 - Screenings and events held throughout downtown Wichita

About the Tallgrass Film Association

A hallmark of the region's cultural landscape and an internationally recognized, multi-day platform for world-class cinematic programming, Tallgrass Film Association, a 501(c)3 arts organization, fosters an appreciation of the cinematic arts by creating shared experiences around the international medium of film. Tallgrass FIlm Festival is regularly listed as one of the Top 50 Film Festivals worth the entry fee by Moviemaker Magazine.

Visit us at the Tallgrass Film Center, 120 East 1st Street North, Unit 100, Wichita, KS 67202

Mail us at PO BOX 48408, Wichita, KS 67201.