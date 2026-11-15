Review: RED VELVET at ICT Rep At The Fisch Haus

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Wichita Repertory Theater’s production of Red Velvet unflinchingly tackles themes of race, prejudice, and power dynamics. No character in this show is without fault, and the cast built those layers without shying away from discomfort. ICT Rep hits it out of the park again by choosing a story that is both timely and culturally significant. Performances run November 13-22 at The Fisch Haus, 524 S. Commerce Street, Wichita, Kansas.

Red Velvet, by Lolita Chakrabarti, is the story of Ira Aldridge, the first Black actor to play Othello on a West End stage. Aldridge is not a household name, but his story is an important one. He broke racial barriers playing the title Shakespearean role at Covent Garden, which should have been cause to celebrate but instead garnered savagely unfair reviews. The vicious publicity wasn’t just disheartening; it was dehumanizing.

Seeing this story on stage is powerful and sobering. We would like to think that we as a society have progressed beyond this sort of thinking but, unfortunately, a quick survey of social media suggests otherwise.

The venue for the show is nontraditional and slightly difficult to find. For visitors, take Waterman to Commerce Street–you’ll think you’re driving down an alley, but keep going south until you see the ICT Rep flags on the east side. The best free parking is south of the venue, near Kellogg.) The advantage, of course, is that there isn’t a bad seat in the house. Exposed beams help evoke the time period, and I certainly didn’t complain about the apropos and delicious red velvet cake available during intermission (donations encouraged).

This play is well-suited to a small venue. If I have one criticism, it’s that the players could have taken better advantage of the intimacy of the space by pulling back and drawing the audience in. Quiet moments can be as effective as loud ones, and a broader dynamic range would make both more effective.

That said, Director Julie Longhofer makes effective use of the small stage, which I imagine must have made blocking a challenge. There was one little snafu, as there often is on an opening night. A carafe of water was accidentally shattered on stage, but the actors covered it so seamlessly that I wasn’t sure it was unscripted until a “short hold” was called between scenes to allow for cleanup. Longhofer briefly reminded the audience where the previous scene had left off, so the disruption was insignificant.

Torey Wilson throws himself emphatically into the lead role of Aldridge. At times, his performance feels like it’s going to explode beyond the bounds of the stage, adding tension to the societal constraints his character faces. While Aldridge’s story represents something larger than himself, Wilson avoids romanticizing him as a hero, grounding Aldridge in his reality–as an actor and as a man. As his steadfast wife, Margaret, Keeley Coon provides a measured counterpoint to Aldridge’s bombast. (It doesn’t hurt that the married pair onstage is engaged in real life, so it adds an extra level of authenticity to their connection.)

Chris Sharkey made an impression as Pierre LaPorte before the show even began. He circulated among arriving patrons and introduced himself, “Pierre LaPorte. Welcome to Covent Garden.” Meanwhile a couple of the actors quietly rehearsed their lines to Othello as the audience took their seats. Pre-show bits like this can be hit or miss, but here they were a nice touch. Sharkey brings nuance to LaPorte, a man caught between artistic ambition, financial survival, and loyalty to his actors. He wants to protect both the theater and the people who bring it to life, but those interests aren't always compatible. Sharkey captures the frustration of someone trying to do right by everyone and knowing he can't.

James Earlywine and Lydia Pirilli (as Casimir and Halina) open the play speaking German–which they did commendably well. But never fear, the context is suitably clear even without an understanding of conversational German. Both actors play dual roles and are bright spots throughout. Earlywine has some of the best facial expressions and background reactions. He’s a standout in both punchlines and poignant moments. Pirilli anchors her characters with earnestness, making Betty’s naivety and Halina’s moxie equally believable.

Nick Wetta dutifully contrasts his put-upon Terence and his over-eager Bernard Ward, shining brightest during comedic moments. Jill Nicole Herbert has such poise as Ellen Tree that she might have walked straight out of a John Singer Sargent painting and onto the stage. She has a compelling stage presence and is able to command attention with gentle dignity, even when voices raise and tempers flare around her.

The story’s true antagonists–racial prejudice, slanderous critics, and a cowardly theater board–aren’t present onstage, so the ensemble takes turns giving the audience someone to root against, a human target for their frustration. Perhaps the best at this is Charles Kean, played by Braden LaBrue-Layman, who is poncey from the get-go. He makes Kean wonderfully irritating, but never entirely unsympathetic. His petulance gives way to something more complicated.

Jeneé Jenkins Saffold plays Connie with quiet fortitude, making her restraint its own kind of expression. She makes the most of her few words, particularly when she tries to shield Aldridge from cruelty that the other characters cannot fully understand. The characters overlook Connie, but the audience should not make the same mistake; Saffold’s eyes convey everything.

Sound, set, and props are minimal, doing what is necessary without overtaking the small space. Lighting takes us effectively from scene to scene. I should note that there is one use of strobe lights before the final scene of the show–there is a warning in the lobby, but it is easy to overlook.

I continue to be impressed by the work of this relatively small, young, nomad theater company. The production has its rough edges, but the story at its center is too important to miss.

ICT Rep’s production of Red Velvet runs November 13-22 at The Fisch Haus, 524 S. Commerce Street. There are only a few performances left, so get your tickets soon! Tickets can be purchased online at https://ICTRep.org





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