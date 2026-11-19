Helloooooo, Detroit! 👵🔥 Mrs. Doubtfire is coming to the Motor City — and Craig Allen Smith is stepping into one of musical theatre’s most beloved (and demanding!) transformations! Craig Allen Smith joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon to talk about taking on Daniel Hillard AND his unforgettable alter ego, Mrs.
Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Century II Concert Hall
A Nostalgic Hit That Finds Its Own Voice
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The national tour of "Mrs. Doubtfire" stopped through Wichita November 10-12, presented by the American Theater Guild.
A quick note before the review: I was originally scheduled to see Mrs. Doubtfire on Tuesday the 10th, but when I arrived at Century II, audience members were already making their way back out. The performance had been canceled at the last minute due to “unforeseen technical difficulties.” While things happen, the problem originated with the touring company, which didn't notify Century II until just minutes before the house was scheduled to open. Guests were already in the lobby, with concessions workers, ushers, and box office staff all in place. I was heading back to my car when the cancellation email finally arrived. Fortunately, most ticket holders were able to reschedule, but that's little consolation for those who had arranged childcare, booked hotels, or traveled from out of town. A little more timely communication would have gone a long way.
That said, I was able to catch the show two days later, and I'm glad I did.
Based on the 1993 Twentieth Century Fox film and the best-selling novel Alias Madame Doubtfire by Anne Fine, Mrs. Doubtfire follows Daniel Hillard, a struggling voice actor who, after losing custody of his children in a bitter divorce, goes to extraordinary lengths to remain in their lives. His solution? Disguise himself as a Scottish nanny named Euphegenia Doubtfire and take a job in his ex-wife's home.
The film is, of course, a source of intense '90s nostalgia, thanks in no small part to Robin Williams's unforgettable creation of Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire. And I'll admit, I approached the musical with some hesitation. When a performance is so iconic, can a stage adaptation possibly measure up? Does the story translate effectively? Does making it a musical actually add something? Nostalgia alone can fill seats, but to truly succeed, an adaptation needs to offer more than a stage recreation of the original. That's a very tall order when Robin Williams is involved. For an elder millennial like myself, his Mrs. Doubtfire is a core memory.
Movie-to-musical adaptations are nothing new, but translating a beloved, lead-centric comedy to the stage presents a particular challenge. It requires a powerhouse performer who can make the role his own rather than simply imitate the original. It also requires an ensemble capable of keeping up.
Fortunately, this production delivers.
Craig Allen Smith, as Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire, is wonderful. He's charming without resorting to imitation, and his performance moves effortlessly between outrageous comedy and genuinely poignant moments. Daniel is a voice actor who makes a living through impressions, but notably, Smith doesn't attempt to do Robin Williams. Instead, he captures the spirit of what made his performance so memorable: that extraordinary ability to make an audience go from laughing one moment to feeling deeply moved the next. Smith brings both sides of the character to life, making Daniel more than just a collection of comic antics.
The production also incorporates many of the film's most memorable moments. Some of these appeared in the teaser commercials, and I'll admit that seeing them strung together initially struck me as a little gimmicky. In context, though, they work beautifully. The classic pie-in-the-face and enthusiastic “Hellooo!”, Mrs. Doubtfire playing air guitar with a broom, and her enthusiastic dancing with a vacuum all make their way to the stage. These aren't just nostalgic callbacks; they're woven naturally into the storytelling.
The adaptation itself is smartly done. Certain elements have been modernized, while others have been expanded in ways that take full advantage of the theatrical format. It goes big where it needs to, without losing sight of the emotional heart of the story. Perhaps its greatest success is how it manages to feel like the Mrs. Doubtfire we know and love while standing on its own.
With such an animated and unpredictable central character, the rest of the company has to bring considerable energy to the stage. This ensemble never lets up. One of my favorite moments was the chorus line of Mrs. Doubtfires, complete with a tap break. It's a great example of how the musical uses the stage to its advantage.
The actors playing the three Hillard children are terrific. Hudson Vander Voort, as Christopher, brings some serious comedy chops, holding his own beside his seasoned costars. Alanis Sophia, as eldest daughter Lydia, commands attention with her incredible voice—sincere and clear as a bell. She's a star. Layla Jewel Parton lends incredible maturity to her portrayal of youngest daughter Natalie. Their performances give the family dynamic genuine warmth and help ground the story amid all the chaos.
The supporting cast is equally entertaining. Brian Kalinowski plays Daniel's brother Frank, the role memorably portrayed by Harvey Fierstein in the film. Kalinowski makes it his own, delivering particularly hilarious moments whenever Frank has to lie. DeVon Wycovia Buchanan is fantastic as Frank's husband André, bringing plenty of sass and personality to the role. Kennedy V. Jackson's Wanda Sellner and Mia Dorsett’s Janet Lundy are also memorable, each bringing a wonderfully wry sense of humor to the proceedings.
The technical elements deserve recognition, too. The lighting is crisp and effective, seamlessly shifting between scenes and moods. The Doubtfire transformation is another clever bit of theatrical ingenuity. The costume pairs a latex mask with a one-piece outfit secured by an exceptionally long zipper, allowing for quick onstage changes without restricting Smith's movement or singing. Is the mask realistic? No, but it doesn't need to be. The transformations are impressively quick, seamless, and surprisingly fun to watch.
One small gripe, though, is the program. I understand why touring productions rely on QR codes rather than printed playbills, but it creates an accessibility issue for a portion of the audience. It also missed an important detail: both Christopher and Natalie have two actors who alternate in the roles, but the digital program didn’t tell which performers were onstage that evening. If you're going to go digital, at least make sure the information is useful and complete–and a few printed programs would be nice too.
Ultimately, Mrs. Doubtfire is a thoroughly enjoyable production that delivers on both nostalgia and entertainment. The book, music, choreography, lighting, sound, and performances come together to create a lively, heartfelt show. More importantly, it understands that the story was never just about a man in a dress and a series of outrageous disguises. At its heart, it's about a father who loves his children and is desperately trying to find his place in their lives.
Robin Williams's performance will always be inimitable, but this production doesn't need to compete with it. Instead, it finds its own voice, and that's exactly what a good adaptation should do.
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