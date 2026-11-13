Previews: THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER at Guild Hall Players At St James Episcopal Church

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Guild Hall Players continues its 2026-2027 Season with The Man Who Came to Dinner by George F. Kaufman and Moss Hart. The show runs one weekend only, from November 19-22 at St. James Episcopal at 3750 E. Douglas.

Kaufman and Hart were Broadway geniuses. They collaborated on several plays including You Can’t Take It With You, for which they won the 1937 Pulitzer Prize in Drama.

This classic American comedy is directed by Jeremy Buoy and Phil Speary and features Dan Schuster as the “Man” leading a cast of 21 actors.

Mr. and Mrs. Ernest W. Stanley are thrilled when Sheridan White a witty, and widely beloved radio celebrity, accepts their invitation to dinner on his tour through their little town of Mesalia, Ohio. However, when Whiteside injures himself by slipping on a piece of ice on their doorstep, and is confined to their home for the better part of December, the Stanley’s are not so pleased with the change in their household. Brilliant, witty, and highly beloved he may be, but Whiteside has the behavior of a mischievous, sarcastic, entitled prince ling. Demanding control of the entire household, he commandeers the telephone, fills the library with penguins and cockroaches, and invites a band of paroled convicts over for lunch.

The play humorously explores themes of celebrity, intrusion, and the clash between sophisticated urban life and small-town sensibilities.

Performances are Thursday, November 19 to Saturday, November 21 at 7:30pm and Sunday November22 at 7:00pm. General admission is $15, Students (through college)/Military $12. For reservations: stjameswichita.org/engage/the guild-hall-players/

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