Previews: RED VELVET at ICT Rep At The Fisch Haus

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ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) will produce RED VELVET, Lolita Chakrabarti’s elegant and revelatory play about race, art, betrayal, and social change, opening November 13 at The Fisch Haus, 525 S. Commerce.

The year is 1833 and the greatest actor of his generation has collapsed on stage while playing Othello. A young black American actor – Ira Aldridge – has been asked to take over the role, making him the first black man to play Othello on a London stage. But as the public riot in the streets over the abolition of slavery, how will the cast, critics and audience react to the revolution taking place inside the theatre? RED VELVET tells the amazing true-life story of one of the greatest actors of the 19th Century.

Torey Wilson stars as Ira Aldridge. Other cast members include Keeley Coon as Margaret Aldridge, James Earlywine as Casimir/Henry Forester, Jill Herbert as Ellen Tree, Jeneé Jenkins Saffold as Connie, Braden LaBrue-Layman as Charles Keen, Lydia Pirilli as Halina/Betty Lovell, Chris Sharkey as Pierre LaPorte, and Nick Wetta as Bernard Ward/Terence.

The play is directed by Julie Longhofer and Abby Lowe serves as stage manager. Costume design is by Julie Longhofer, lighting design is by Stan Longhofer, and sound design is by Kirk Longhofer.

Performances for RED VELVET run Friday November 13 through Sunday November 22 (two weekends). Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $38 for general admission, $33 for seniors and veterans, $25 for 30-and-under, and $15 for students. Ticket prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased on the ICTRep website at https://ictrep.org/RedVelvet2026/.

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