Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Previews: AVENUE Q at Roxy's Downtown
Runs November 20 to December 19, 2026
What happens when the sunny optimism of childhood collides with the messy realities of adulthood? You get AVENUE Q, the hilariously irreverent and surprisingly heartfelt Broadway musical opening November 20 and running through December 19, 2026, at Roxy’s Downtown Theatre.
Winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Avenue Q follows Princeton, a bright- eyed college graduate who arrives in New York City with big dreams, a college degree, and absolutely no idea what to do next. His search for purpose leads him to a wonderfully dysfunctional neighborhood of humans and puppets struggling with jobs, relationships, identity and the often-disappointing realities of growing up.
Featuring outrageous musical numbers including "It Sucks to Be Me," "Everyone's a Little Bit Racist," and "The Internet Is for Porn," Avenue Q gleefully tackles subjects polite society often avoids, finding both outrageous comedy and genuine humanity along the way.
Directed by Kyle Vespestad, the production features Scott Noah, Sam Warner, Kyle Vespestad, Sarah Wine, Naomi Terrell, Trenyce Nolan, and Ashlee Thao, bringing this unconventional neighborhood to life through music, comedy, and puppetry.
Beneath its decidedly adult humor, Avenue Q delivers a surprisingly universal message: Life rarely turns out the way we imagined, but friendship, love, and finding where we belong can make the journey worthwhile.
Make no mistake: This is NOT a children's puppet show! Featuring adult language, sexual situations, and mature themes, Avenue Q is intended for adult audiences.
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