Midwest Trust Center Series Announces 2022 Spring Season

Emily Behrmann, Executive Director for the series branded Midwest Trust Center (formerly Carlsen Center) Series, today announced the upcoming spring season featuring accomplished artists from around the world and around the corner.

"Some of the shows scheduled for this spring were originally planned for spring 2020, so to finally see them play on our stages will be truly joyous!" says Emily Behrmann, Executive Director.

The Opus 76 Quartet, MTC's artists-in-residence, will perform a series of concerts featuring works by Beethoven (Jan. 9), Mozart and Dvořák (Feb. 20) and Haydn and Brahms (Mar. 20). Their celebrated digital series "Eat, Drink, Play" returns Apr. 27-May 7, allowing ticket holders to stream this date night at home on-demand.

On Jan. 23, The Choir of Man will perform in Yardley Hall. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, the cast of nine handsome guys showcase their talent with high energy music and foot-stomping choreography. Their incredible harmonies, world-class tap dance and poetic meditations pay riotous homage to that gathering place we've all missed so much: the local pub.

Friday, Jan. 28, Trinity Irish Dance Company will be everything you expect, but like nothing you'd imagine. The acclaimed company elevates the traditional Irish American dance legacy by delivering a fresh and engaging performance. Founded and making their home in Chicago, they're truly the high watermark of Irish dance.

On Feb. 6, The Greatest Love of All: a Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids will play Yardley Hall. Houston's musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed stage show as Belinda Davids' breathtaking vocals deliver a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world's most revered singers.

Saturday, Feb. 19, South Pacific, the Tony Award winning musical will perform two shows. The Rodgers and Hammerstein score includes numerous American songbook classics such as "Some Enchanted Evening," "Younger than Springtime," "Happy Talk," "Bali H'ai" and "There is Nothing Like a Dame." The plot intertwines romance, duty and prejudice to create a multicultural love story that is hilarious, heartbreaking and thought-provoking.

On Mar. 13, Quartet San Francisco, will perform Masters of Pop: The Beatles and Beyond in Polsky Theatre. Three-time Grammy-nominated Quartet San Francisco introduces audiences to a fresh, vibrant body of string quartet literature hailed by critics as "...a remarkable musical experience...simply delicious." The group has a singular mission: to make the world a better place through music.

On Apr. 2, Pilobolus Big Five-Oh! will question its own "givens," turn its traditions sideways, and bring its past into the future - in a thoroughly engaging new way. As fresh and vibrant as ever, Pilobolus continues to morph its way thrillingly into audiences' hearts and minds. The celebration includes the classic, Untitled, the high-voltage Megawatt, signature shadow works, and a few concepts that have never been seen before!

Closing out the season, Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux will perform May 22 in Yardley Hall. The folk and jazz icons will share the stage for an unforgettable evening. Collins continues to thrill audiences with her unique blend of interpretive folk songs and contemporary themes while Madeleine Peyroux has become one of the most acclaimed jazz singers of her generation.

For more information about the Midwest Trust Center Series at Johnson County Community College, visit Midwest Trust Center 2021-2022 Season.