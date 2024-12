Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Wichita Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Wichita Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Joseph Urick - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown 26%

Courtney Wages - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown 23%

Kyle Vespestad - CABARET - Roxy's Downtown 19%

Deanne Zogleman - HELLO DOLLY - Guild Hall Players 9%

Courtney Wages and Rick Bumgardner - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 7%

Courtney Wages - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 7%

Kelcy Mohr - A CABARET CHRISTMAS - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Courtney Wages - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chadwick Armstrong - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy’s Downtown 18%

Chadwick Armstrong - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 13%

Christine Tasheff - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown 12%

Gwyn Birk - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Chadwick Armstrong - CABARET - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Gwyn Birk - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown 7%

Chadwick Armstrong - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Roxy's Downtown 6%

Julie Longhofer - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 5%

Chadwick Armstrong - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Patty Reeder & Gwyn Birk - A CABARET CHRISTMAS - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Julie Longhofer - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 4%

Julie Longhofer - BOEING-BOEING - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 3%

Julie Longhofer - BLITHE SPIRIT - Guild Hall Players 3%

Julie Longhofer - TRAVESTIES - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 1%



Best Dance Production

LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown 62%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre Wichita 21%

MATILDA - Music Theatre Wichita 17%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Rick Bumgardner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown 22%

Rick Bumgardner & Jackson Dorris - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown 18%

Rick Bumgardner - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 18%

Rick Bumgardner - CABARET - Roxy's Downtown 14%

Deidre Goodwin - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Rick Bumgardner - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 7%

Julie Longhofer - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Wichita Repertory Theatre (ICTRep) 6%

Phil Speary - HELLO DOLLY - Guild Hall Players 6%



Best Direction Of A Play

Misty Maynard - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse 24%

Rick Bumgardner - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Roxy's Downtown 22%

Tom Frye - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown 17%

Rick Bumgardner - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Angela Forrest and Chris Welborn - TAMING OF THE SHREW - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

Jeremy Buoy - SLOW FOOD - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

Quinn Warren - THE MINUTES - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

Misty Maynard - PICNIC - Kechi Playhouse 4%

John Dalton White - BLITHE SPIRIT - Guild Hall Players 3%

Julie Longhofer - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 3%

Jeremy Buoy - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - Guild Hall Players 2%

Crystal Meek - THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Dan Schuster - GRAND HORIZONS - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Julie Longhofer - TRAVESTIES - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 1%



Best Ensemble

LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy’s Downtown 20%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse 20%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown 12%

INTO THE WOODS - Roxy’s Downtown 5%

MATILDA - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

CABARET - Roxy's Downtown 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 4%

FROZEN - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

JEKYLL AND HYDE - Roxy's Downtown 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Wichita Shakespeare Company 3%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Roxy's Downtown 3%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Roxy's Downtown 2%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Wichita Repertory Theatre (ICTRep) 2%

SLOW FOOD - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

THE LAST LIFEBOAT - Guild Hall Players 1%

THE MINUTES - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

A CABARET CHRISTMAS - Roxy's Downtown 1%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Guild Hall Players 1%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 1%

BOEING-BOEING - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 1%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Guild Hall Players 0%

GRAND HORIZONS - Wichita Community Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Arthur Reese - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 16%

David Neville - CABARET - Roxy's Downtown 14%

Arthur Reese - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Roxy's Downtown 13%

Arthur Reese - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 11%

Jamison Rhodes - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 11%

Michael Cole - A CABARET CHRISTMAS - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Arthur Reese - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Roxy's Downtown 7%

Jason Huffman - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 7%

Joseph Hiel - SLOW FOOD - Wichita Community Theatre 7%

Joseph Hiel - THE MINUTES - Wichita Community Theatre 6%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Paul Graves - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown 22%

Simon Hill - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Roxy's Downtown 21%

Roberta Wilkes & Simon Hill - CABARET - Roxy's Downtown 18%

Simon Hill - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 15%

Paul Graves - HELLO DOLLY - Guild Hall Players 12%

Simon Hill - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 12%



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown 27%

CABARET - Roxy's Downtown 19%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Wichita Repertory Theatre (ICTRep) 15%

FROZEN - Music Theatre Wichita 11%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown 10%

INTO THE WOODS - Roxy’s Downtown 7%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 7%

HELLO DOLLY - Guild Hall Players 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Koko Blanton - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown 13%

Matthew Purdom - HELLO DOLLY - Guild Hall Players 12%

Hunter Bartholomew - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown 11%

Kyle Vespestad - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Simon Hill - CABARET - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Nathan Oesterle - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown 6%

Sarah Ziegler - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown 6%

Wyman Wheeler - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Tara Shaffer - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Gavin Tanner - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Kaete Mokrynski - CABARET - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Aubrey Matalon - FROZEN - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Stephanie Reuning-Scherer - GYPSY - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Deanne Zogleman - HELLO DOLLY - Guild Hall Players 4%

Kennedy Caughell - FROZEN - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

Koko Blanton - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Joseph Ross - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse 21%

Kyle Vespestad - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown 10%

Zeke Thompson - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Chelsie Penner - PICNIC - Kechi Playhouse 9%

Chris Sharkey - SLOW FOOD - Wichita Community Theatre 8%

Monte Wheeler - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown 8%

Simon Hill - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Roxy's Downtown 6%

Tom Frye - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown 6%

Scott Noah - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Ashley McCracken-Christy - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Wichita Shakespeare Company 2%

Angela Forrest - SLOW FOOD - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Nathan Betzen - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Wichita Shakespeare Company 2%

Crystal Meek - GRAND HORIZONS - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Mark Schuster - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - Guild Hall Players 1%

Ashley McCracken-Christy - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - Guild Hall Players 1%

Theresa Dombrowski - PICNIC - Kechi Playhouse 1%

Holland Lee Kiser - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 1%

Mark Schuster - SLOW FOOD - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

Joseph Ross - BLITHE SPIRIT - Kechi Playhouse 1%

Jill Herbert - TRAVESTIES - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 1%

Cody Proctor - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 1%

Matthew Gwinner - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 1%

Matthew Gwinner - TRAVESTIES - Wichita Repertory Theatre (ICTRep) 0%



Best Play

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown 25%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse 21%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Roxy's Downtown 13%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Guild Hall Players 9%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Roxy's Downtown 6%

PICNIC - Kechi Playhouse 6%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Guild Hall Players 4%

THE MINUTES - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Wichita Shakespeare Company 3%

SLOW FOOD - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

BOEING-BOEING - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 2%

GRAND HORIZONS - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

TRAVESTIES - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 1%

THE LAST LIFEBOAT - Guild Hall Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

J Branson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown 17%

Michael Downs - FROZEN - Music Theatre Wichita 12%

J Branson - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Michael Downs - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Michael Downs - CABARET - Roxy's Downtown 8%

J Branson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 8%

Stan and Julie Longhofer - BLITHE SPIRIT - Guild Hall Players 7%

J Branson - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Roxy's Downtown 7%

Michael Downs - A CABARET CHRISTMAS - Roxy's Downtown 6%

Hanson Long - THE MINUTES - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

J Branson - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Quinn Warren - THE MINUTES - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

Stan Longhofer - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 2%

Steve Miatto - GRAND HORIZONS - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Stan Longhofer - BOEING-BOEING - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kirk Longhofer - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse 24%

Jason Huffman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown 18%

Jason Huffman - CABARET - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Jason Huffman - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Jason Huffman - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown 8%

Jason Huffman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 7%

Jason Huffman - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Cole Adams - SLOW FOOD - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

Quinn Warren - THE MINUTES - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

Kirk Longhofer - BLITHE SPIRIT - Guild Hall Players 4%

Dan Schuster and Mark Schuster - GRAND HORIZONS - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Kirk Longhofer - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 2%

Kirk Longhofer - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

Kirk Longhofer - BOEING-BOEING - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 1%

Kirk Longhofer - TRAVESTIES - Wichita Repertory Theatre (ICTRep) 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kelcy Mohr - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown 11%

Kyle Vespestad - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 8%

Julia Faust - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Dan Campbell - CABARET - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Injoy Fountain - 9 TO 5 - Mtw 5%

Jenny Hines - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Indya Lincicome - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Shannon McMillan - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Chris Sharkey - CABARET - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Rayna J. - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

Marcus Byers Jr. - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

Claire Gerig - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 3%

Alanna Porter - BEAUTIFUL: CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

Wyman Wheeler - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 3%

Max Dutton - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy’s Downtown 3%

Nick Albrecht - JEKYLL & HYDE - Roxy's Downtown 3%

Zeke Thompson - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 3%

David Raehpour - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 2%

Aria Evans - MATILDA - Music Theatre Wichita 2%

Max Dutton - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 2%

Rachel Downs - LEGALLY BLONDE - Roxy's Downtown 2%

Teri Mott - CABARET - Roxy's Downtown 2%

John Keckeisen - TOMMY - The Forum Theater 2%

Max Dutton - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Roxy's Downtown 1%

Mia Krebs - INTO THE WOODS - Roxy's Downtown 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kelsi Harris - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Kechi Playhouse 18%

Nick Albrecht - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Roxy's Downtown 12%

Cadence LeBoeuf - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Matthew Purdom - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Emily Redfield - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Guild Hall Players 5%

Brad Thomison - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Megan Parsley - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Madison Laughlin - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Angela Forrest - THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - Kechi Playhouse 4%

John Keckeisen - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Roxy's Downtown 3%

Lydia Pirilli - BLITHE SPIRIT - Guild Hall Players 2%

Dennis Arnold - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Roxy's Downtown 2%

Jami Thomas - PICNIC - Kechi Playhouse 2%

Misty Maynard - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - Guild Hall Players 2%

Chelsea Daniel - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Jeremy Buoy - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Wichita Shakespeare Company 2%

Braden Layman - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - Guild Hall Players 2%

Deb Goin - GRAND HORIZONS - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Bobbi Green - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Guild Hall Players 2%

Theresa Dombrowski - PICNIC - Kechi Playhouse 1%

Michele Janssens - BOEING-BOEING - WICHITA REPERTORY THEATER (ICTRep) 1%

Lydia Harbutz - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Roxy's Downtown 1%

Hanson Long - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - GLOBE - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

Kaleb Waller - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Wichita Shakespeare Company 1%

Holland Lee Kiser - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Wichita Shakespeare Company 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Roxy's Downtown 47%

Kechi Playhouse 26%

Music Theatre Wichita 10%

Wichita Community Theatre 8%

Mosley Street Melodrama 4%

Guild Hall Players 3%

Wichita Repertory Theatre (ICTRep) 3%



