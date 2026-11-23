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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kyle Vespestad - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Roxy's Downtown 24%

Deidre Goodwin - HAIRSPRAY - Music Theatre Wichita 22%

James Monroe Stevko - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Theatre Wichita 20%

Deanne Zogleman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 18%

Eric Sciotto - HELLO, DOLLY! - Music Theatre Wichita 15%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Julie Longhofer - AMADEUS - Wichita Repertory Theatre 16%

Kalon Kirk - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Roxy's Downtown 15%

Julie Longhofer - SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 12%

Chadwick Armstrong - DISENCHANTED - Roxy's Downtown 10%

Julie Longhofer - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Wichita Repertory Theatre 8%

Karen Harpenau - HAMLET - Guild Hall Players 6%

Michelle Frikken - PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

Greg Dalton-White - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 5%

Jane Tanner and Christy Railsback - THE BOOK OF WILL - Guild Hall Players 5%

Mary Tush Green - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 4%

Mary Donaldson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 3%

Peggy Kellner - HELLO, DOLLY! - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

Monte Wheeler - WRESTLEMANIACS - Mosley Street Melodrama 3%

Shannon Regnier - HELLO, DOLLY! - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

Julie Longhofer - SILENT SKY - Wichita Repertory Theatre 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Rick Bumgardner - COME FROM AWAY - Roxy's Downtown 22%

Brian Marcum - LES MISÉRABLES - Music Theatre Wichita 16%

Simon Hill - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Roxy's Downtown 16%

John Dalton-White - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 13%

Rick Bumgardner - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Roxy's Downtown 11%

Paula Makar - TAMING THE WEST - Depot Theater 10%

Robert W. Schneider - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Eric Sciotto - HELLO, DOLLY! - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Best Direction Of A Play

Phil Speary - HAMLET - Guild Hall Players 30%

Julie Longhofer - SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 21%

Jeremy Buoy - THE BOOK OF WILL - Guild Hall Players 12%

Abri Geist - ALMOST, MAINE - Wichita Community Theatre 10%

Joe Parrish - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Wichita Community Theatre 7%

Julie Longhofer - SILENT SKY - Wichita Repertory Theatre 4%

Nathan Betzen - PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

Angela Forrest - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

Kevin Sowers - AS YOU LIKE IT - Wichita Shakespeare Company 3%

Julie Longhofer - AMADEUS - Wichita Repertory Theatre 3%

Phil Speary - WITNESSES - Guild Hall Players 1%

Best Ensemble

HAMLET - Guild Hall Players 28%

SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 20%

LES MISÉRABLES - Music Theatre Wichita 9%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Roxy's Downtown 8%

COME FROM AWAY - Roxy's Downtown 7%

ALMOST, MAINE - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 4%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Wichita Shakespeare Company 3%

AMADEUS - Wichita Repertory Theatre 3%

TAMING THE WEST - Depot Theater 3%

THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Wichita Repertory Theatre 3%

PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Guild Hall Players 2%

BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

LITTLE MISS MOONSHINE - Mosley Street Melodrama 1%

SILENT SKY - Wichita Repertory Theatre 1%

WRESTLEMANIACS - Mosley Street Melodrama 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cole Adams - SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 21%

Ben Juhnke - LES MISÉRABLES - Music Theatre Wichita 18%

Stan Longhofer - SILENT SKY - Wichita Repertory Theatre 8%

Joseph Heil - PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Wichita Community Theatre 8%

Maranda DeBusk - HAIRSPRAY - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Nathan Betzen and Todd Reifschneider - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Wichita Community Theatre 8%

Cole Adams - THE BOOK OF WILL - Guild Hall Players 7%

Joseph Heil - MISERY - Wichita Community Theatre 7%

Joseph Heil - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Wichita Community Theatre 7%

Tony Applegate - HAMLET - Guild Hall Players 4%

Tony Applegate - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 4%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Simon Hill - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Roxy's Downtown 23%

Laura Berquist - LES MISÉRABLES - Music Theatre Wichita 13%

Paul Graves - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 12%

Robert Brining - THE BOOK OF WILL - Guild Hall Players 11%

Simon Hill - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Roxy's Downtown 11%

Dacia Brown - LITTLE MISS MOONSHINE - Mosley Street Melodrama 8%

Laura Bergquist - HELLO, DOLLY! - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Dakota Bennett - WITNESSES - Guild Hall Players 7%

Jessica Ralston - TAMING THE WEST - Depot Theater 7%

Best Musical

COME FROM AWAY - Roxy's Downtown 22%

LES MISÉRABLES - Music Theatre Wichita 18%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Roxy's Downtown 17%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 11%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

1776 - Wichita Grand Opera 8%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Roxy's Downtown 6%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Music Theatre Wichita 6%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Best New Play Or Musical

NOIR COMEDY - Kechi Playhouse 59%

TAMING THE WEST - Depot Theater 41%

Best Performer In A Musical

Lydia Pirilli - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 19%

Vonda Newby Schuster - COME FROM AWAY - Roxy's Downtown 14%

Zoe Reitz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Injoy Fountain - HAIRSPRAY - Music Theatre Wichita 9%

Chris Mann - LES MISÉRABLES - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Julia Faust - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Roxy's Downtown 8%

Steve Hitchcock in Lea Misarables - LES MISÉRABLES - Music Theatre Wichita 6%

Deanne Zogleman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 4%

Maggie Spicer-Brown - LES MISÉRABLES - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Chris Loucks - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 4%

Amy Romero - TAMING THE WEST - Depot Theater 3%

Mary Jo Harper - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 3%

Jacob McGlaun - HELLO, DOLLY! - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

Danny Rothman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Theatre Wichita 2%

Kale Lowrey - TAMING THE WEST - Depot Theater 2%

Ted Woodward - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 1%

Karen Robu - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Theatre Wichita 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Hunter Bartholomew - SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 19%

Joseph Urick - HAMLET - Guild Hall Players 19%

Nilo Reynoso - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Wichita Repertory Theatre 16%

Mackinize Mitchell - AS YOU LIKE IT - Wichita Shakespeare Company 7%

Jenee Saffold - SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 5%

Chelsie Penner - AMADEUS - Wichita Repertory Theatre 4%

Karen Harpenau - HAMLET - Guild Hall Players 3%

Chris Maslen - SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 2%

Kate Compton - SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 2%

Angela Forrest - MISERY - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Cody Proctor - AMADEUS - Wichita Repertory Theatre 2%

Quinn Warren - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Anthony Larkin-Valdez - THE BOOK OF WILL - Guild Hall Players 2%

Jill Nicole Herbert - SILENT SKY - Wichita Repertory Theatre 2%

Kevin Sowers - ALMOST, MAINE - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Vonda Newby Schuster - THE BOOK OF WILL - Guild Hall Players 2%

Anthony Larkin-Valdez - MEDEA - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

Lyle Valentine - AMADEUS - Wichita Repertory Theatre 1%

Ashley McCracken - PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

Briley Meek - WRESTLEMANIACS - Mosley Street Melodrama 1%

Jordan Geer - AS YOU LIKE IT - Wichita Shakespeare Company 1%

Francie Robu - LOST GIRL - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

Gilbert Pearce - WITNESSES - Guild Hall Players 1%

Shane Goldsmith - AS YOU LIKE IT - Wichita Shakespeare Company 1%

Dan Schuster - THE BOOK OF WILL - Guild Hall Players 0%

Best Play

HAMLET - Guild Hall Players 33%

SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 29%

AMADEUS - Wichita Repertory Theatre 7%

ALMOST, MAINE - Wichita Shakespeare Company 6%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Guild Hall Players 5%

PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

SILENT SKY - Wichita Repertory Theatre 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Wichita Shakespeare Company 3%

BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

THE TEMPEST - Wichita Shakespeare Company 2%

WITNESSES - Guild Hall Players 1%

LOST GIRL - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

MEDEA - Wichita Community Theatre 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stan Longhofer - SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 25%

Jordan Slusher - LES MISÉRABLES - Music Theatre Wichita 14%

Stan Longhofer - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Wichita Repertory Theatre 10%

Mars Shobe - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Wichita Community Theatre 10%

Hanson Long - PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Wichita Community Theatre 8%

John Dalton-White - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 8%

Bruce Brockman - HELLO, DOLLY! - Music Theatre Wichita 6%

Mars Shobe - ALMOST, MAINE - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

Jordan Slusher - SILENT SKY - Wichita Repertory Theatre 4%

Bella Vogt - LOST GIRL - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

Randy Harrison - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 3%

Mars Shobe - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kirk Longhofer - SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 26%

Kevin Sowers - AS YOU LIKE IT - Wichita Shakespeare Company 11%

Quinn Warren - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Wichita Community Theatre 10%

Dan Schuster, Brad Schuster, Robert Brining - THE BOOK OF WILL - Guild Hall Players 9%

Kevin Sowers - ALMOST, MAINE - Wichita Community Theatre 9%

Amanda DeMoss - PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Wichita Community Theatre 8%

Randy Harrison - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 8%

Cole Adams and Angela Forrest - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Wichita Community Theatre 6%

Randy Harrison - HAMLET - Guild Hall Players 4%

Robert Brining - THE BOOK OF WILL - Guild Hall Players 4%

Phil Speary - WITNESSES - Guild Hall Players 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hunter Bartholomew - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Roxy's Downtown 28%

Joseph Ross - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Roxy's Downtown 23%

Jacob McGlaun - HELLO, DOLLY! - Music Theatre Wichita 14%

Kyle Vespestad - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Roxy's Downtown 10%

Mary Jo Harper - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 6%

Chris Loucks - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 4%

Chris Welborn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 4%

Jordan Geer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 4%

Deane Zogleman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 3%

Ted Woodward - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 3%

Claire Wehry - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Guild Hall Players 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Erin Polewski - HAMLET - Guild Hall Players 25%

Torey Wilson - SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 24%

Nilo Reynoso - SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 12%

Chelsie Penner - SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 4%

Chris Maslen - SWEAT - Wichita Repertory Theatre 4%

Chelsie Penner - AMADEUS - Wichita Repertory Theatre 4%

Owen Balman - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

Torey Wilson - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Wichita Repertory Theatre 3%

Colton Farmer - ALMOST, MAINE - Wichita Shakespeare Company 2%

Vonda Newby Schuster - ALMOST, MAINE - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Deanne Zogleman - WITNESSES - Guild Hall Players 2%

Chelsea Daniel - THE BOOK OF WILL - Guild Hall Players 2%

Joe Parrish - HAMLET - Guild Hall Players 2%

Ashley McCracken - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

Kate Compton - ALMOST, MAINE - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

Kristin Moody - AS YOU LIKE IT - Wichita Shakespeare Company 1%

Dan Schuster - THE BOOK OF WILL - Guild Hall Players 1%

John Dalton-White - WITNESSES - Guild Hall Players 1%

Belally Escalante - ALMOST, MAINE - Wichita Shakespeare Company 1%

Hanson Long - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

Taylor Goldsmith - AS YOU LIKE IT - Wichita Shakespeare Company 1%

Angela Forrest - PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

Emily Larkin-Valdez - THE BOOK OF WILL - Guild Hall Players 1%

Gilbert Pearce - WITNESSES - Guild Hall Players 1%

Joshua Rosenberg - PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Wichita Community Theatre 1%

Favorite Local Theatre

Guild Hall Players 32%

Wichita Repertory Theatre 20%

Roxy's Downtown 16%

Music Theatre Wichita 10%

Wichita Community Theatre 9%

Mosley Street Melodrama 4%

Empire House Players 3%

Kechi Playhouse 3%

Wichita Shakespeare Company 3%

The Forum Theatre Company 2%

The race is on for the Wichita Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Roxy's Downtown 22% 2 LES MISÉRABLES Music Theatre Wichita 18% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Roxy's Downtown 17% 4 THE SOUND OF MUSIC Guild Hall Players 11% 5 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Music Theatre Wichita 8% Best Play 1 HAMLET Guild Hall Players 33% 2 SWEAT Wichita Repertory Theatre 29% 3 AMADEUS Wichita Repertory Theatre 7% 4 ALMOST, MAINE Wichita Shakespeare Company 6% 5 THE BOOK OF WILL Guild Hall Players 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Guild Hall Players 32% 2 Wichita Repertory Theatre 20% 3 Roxy's Downtown 16% 4 Music Theatre Wichita 10% 5 Wichita Community Theatre 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lydia Pirilli - THE SOUND OF MUSIC Guild Hall Players 19% 2 Vonda Newby Schuster - COME FROM AWAY Roxy's Downtown 14% 3 Zoe Reitz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Roxy's Downtown 9% 4 Injoy Fountain - HAIRSPRAY Music Theatre Wichita 9% 5 Chris Mann - LES MISÉRABLES Music Theatre Wichita 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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