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Full principal casting has been announced for the brand-new stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman. Based on the 2017 film, with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Tim Federle and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, The Greatest Showman will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 5 May 2027, with previews from 14 April, and booking to 2 October 2027.

Joining the previously announced Oliver Tompsett (P.T. Barnum), Samantha Barks (Charity Barnum), Ben Joyce (Phillip Carlyle), Vajèn van den Bosch (Jenny Lind) and Malinda Parris (Lettie Lutz) is Yana Perrault (Anne Wheeler). Full casting to be announced shortly.

Principal photography is also released today by Sebastian Nevols for Disney Theatrical Group.

The musical will feature the GRAMMY® Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated songs by EGOT winners Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), including “The Greatest Show,” “A Million Dreams,” “Come Alive,” “Rewrite the Stars,” “Never Enough” and the Golden Globe® Award-winning “This Is Me,” together with their brand-new songs written especially for the musical.

Based on the 20th Century Studios motion picture with story by Jenny Bicks, The Greatest Showman is the first 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) title to be adapted for the stage by Disney Theatrical Group. The Seelig Group, a producer of the original film, is also a producer of the musical.

Completing the creative team are Alex Lacamoire (Music Supervision, Incidental & Dance Music Arrangements and Orchestrations); David Korins (Scenic Design); Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser (Costume Design); Natasha Katz (Lighting Design); Peter Hylenski (Sound Design); George Reeve (Video Design); Lorenzo Pisoni (Circus Creation & Design); Josh Marquette (Hair & Wig Design); Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design); Jeremy Chernick (Special Effects Design); Skylar Fox (Illusions & Magic Design); Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting (Casting Director) and Keston & Keston (Children's Casting Director & General Manager). Acrobat Casting by The 7 Fingers. Justin Paul is also providing Vocal and Incidental Music Arrangements.

About The Greatest Showman

Welcome to The Greatest Showman The Musical, where the ordinary is left behind and dreamers, outsiders, and trailblazers take centre stage. A restless maverick refuses the life everyone expects of him. Determined to build the greatest show on earth, he brings together the people the world tried to ignore and creates something far bigger than he ever imagined.

Featuring the songs that defined a generation and the story that captivated audiences around the world, this bold stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman invites you into an experience where the impossible feels within reach.

With a score by EGOT-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, including "This Is Me”, “Rewrite the Stars”, “The Greatest Show” and “Never Enough”, a book by stage and screen writer Tim Federle, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Casey Nicholaw, discover the story you know like never before at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, home to The Greatest Showman from 14 April.

Based on the 20th Century Studios motion picture, The Greatest Showman, with story by Jenny Bicks.

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The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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