Wimborne Panto to Present CINDERELLA This Christmas Season

Following the record-breaking success of last year's Wimborne Pantomime 'Aladdin', Made to Measure Productions and the Tivoli Theatre will bring The Greatest Pantomime of Them All - CINDERELLA - to the stage this festive season!

The 485-seat theatre in Wimborne's town centre has announced that this year's pantomime is already breaking all previous records - with tickets selling faster than any other previous production. This follows last year's production of 'Aladdin' which broke a previous record just days into it's 2022 run of performances.

The classic tale will be brought to life from page to stage, with the high production standards that Dorset audiences have become used to from the Tivoli Theatre's pantomime.

For the fifth consecutive year, Top UK Dame COURTNEY JACKSON returns to Wimborne - this year he'll be waving his wand and casting spells as the magical Fairy Godmother. Courtney appeared as part of DAME NATION on ITV's Britain's Got Talent in 2022, taking the nation by storm, and with Simon Cowell likening the group to a 'Spice Girls reunion', only with better singing...!

After standing ovations from the audience and judges, the group reached the semi-finals with their memorable medleys of well-known songs and now Courtney is preparing to return to his Christmas home in Wimborne.

Courtney said:

"I'm so excited to be back in Wimborne this Christmas - I can't believe it's been 5 years since I first came to the Tivoli as Felicity Fitzwarren in Dick Whittington. Since then, I've climbed a beanstalk as Dame Trott, became a royal Queen in Sleeping Beauty and worked in a laundry as Widow Twankey - I can't wait to dust off the magic wand and cast some spells as the Fairy Godmother this Christmas! Apparently, they've got me flying this year...and I've got a fear of heights so fingers crossed I can get over that before opening night...! Seriously though, I absolutely love Wimborne at Christmas - the audiences are always fantastic and it's such a gorgeous little town with that little bit of Christmas sparkle that keeps me coming back each year."

A spokesperson for Made to Measure Productions, producers of the Tivoli Theatre's pantomimes since 2018 said:

"It's so incredible to have come full circle with this year's production of Cinderella - the title we first produced at the Tivoli in back in 2018. That production broke all Box Office records for the venue and we managed to smash that target again last year with 'Aladdin'. This year, we are already seeing Record-Breaking sales months before opening night, so it looks as though Dorset audiences can't get enough of the Tivoli pantomime's high production values, hilarious comedy and eye-popping special effects. We're pushing the limits this year with the biggest effect ever to appear at the Tivoli to transport Cinderella to the ball...we don't want to give away too much, but you truly won't believe your eyes!'

Charlie North-Lewis, Theatre Manager at the Tivoli Theatre, said:

"We are delighted to be seeing such incredible demand for tickets in advance of this year's pantomime, CINDERELLA. Over the past few years, the Tivoli Pantomime has really been put on the map as the best value seasonal production in the area with our balance of affordable tickets and high production values - we seem to have created a winning formula and are looking forward to another wonderful production this Christmas."

Alongside Courtney, the Tivoli Theatre welcomes back LUKE ATTWOOD & BRANDON NICHOLSON as the UGLY SISTERS - Luke & Brandon appeared in the 2018 production of Cinderella in Wimborne and are excited to be returning to the town this Christmas. Throughout the year, they appear in the Stardust Variety Show in Cyprus and are looking forward to swapping sunglasses and cocktails for woolly hats and mulled wine...!

Joining them in pantoland will be LEE REDWOOD as the hilarious BUTTONS, who returns to the Tivoli following his appearance as Wishee Washee in Aladdin last year. Lee also returns as writer and director for the production, having written the scripts for the Wimborne pantomime for the last 6 years.

LUCIA JADE BARKER joins the cast as CINDERELLA herself. Lucia previously appeared as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz at the Tivoli Theatre earlier this year for Made to Measure Productions. She is joined by sensational vocalist and seasoned pantomime performer Yvonne Patterson as THE WICKED STEPMOTHER & CHAZ MURRAY (Abanazar in last year's 'Aladdin') who swaps evil for good as he takes on the role of DANDINI.

With a full supporting cast of professional dancers and further casting to be announced, Cinderella is set to be the biggest production ever seen in Wimborne.

As always, the show will feature Stunning Scenery, Colourful Costumes, Hilarious Comedy, Toe-Tapping Tunes and EYE-POPPING Special Effects - the likes of which won't be found in any other local pantomime - Cinderella will be bringing the traditional genre bang up to date this Christmas!

Plus with tickets from just £16, Wimborne's pantomime is once again set to be the best value for money in the local area!

The production's run will also feature 2 performances where parents are encouraged to find a babysitter and come along without the kids, as the show turns into the hilarious 'P*ssed Up Panto' - what happens in pantoland when the cast have had one-too-many? This is your chance to find out!

Join in the adults-only fun as the audience votes for one performer to complete a savage drinking challenge throughout the show. As they get slowly more and more sozzled, the rest of the cast must keep the story rolling on to it's 'Happy Ending'...anything could happen...and it probably will...!

These performances (29th & 30th December at 7:30pm) are not suitable for Under 16s and feature strong language and adult-orientated comedy - definitely not for the easily offended!

Tickets are selling faster than ever for all performances - especially around Christmas itself - so don't miss out! Grab yours before the clock strikes midnight!