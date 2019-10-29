WhatsOnStage Awards Will Return For Their 20th Year On Sunday 1 March 2020

WhatsOnStage today announce that the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards will take place on Sunday 1 March 2020 at the Prince of Wales Theatre. As well as seeing the winners crowned across 25 categories, theatregoers will also enjoy a host of live performances from top West End talent. The event is co-produced by Paul Taylor-Mills.

Booking opens on Wednesday 6 November 2019. Tickets will be available from £25 at whatsonstage.com.

Now in their 20th year, they are the only major theatre awards decided entirely by the theatregoers themselves. Nominations are now open and close on Wednesday 27 November 2019 ahead of the shortlists being announced. Voting then opens on Thursday 5 December 2019, closing on Monday 27th January 2020, ahead of the winners being announced at an awards ceremony on Sunday 1 March 2020.

Best West End Show will be rebranded for this year's ceremony. The shortlist for the technical categories (Choreography, Costume Design, Direction, Graphic Design, Lighting Design, Musical Direction, Set Design, Sound Design and Video Design) will be decided by an independent panel of industry experts appointed by WhatsOnStage. Their shortlist will then be voted on by the general public. Further details will be announced shortly.

https://awards.whatsonstage.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You