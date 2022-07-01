West End Workers Urged to Reject 10% Pay Offer From the Society of London Theatre

The Stage has reported that the UK's biggest broadcasting union, BECTU, is urging West End offstage workers to reject a 10% pay offer from the Society of London Theatre, stating that proposal comes with "strings attached" and does not address issues including Sunday working and long hours.

In May, BECTU submitted a pay claim for an 11% increase across all existing pay grades in the SOLT/BECTU agreement for front-of-house and backstage staff working in West End theatres.

Head of BECTU Philippa Childs said: "While we welcome the proposed 10% increase to the minimum rates in the agreement, this offer comes with strings attached.

"We've been clear that many theatre workers are at breaking point and it's not just about poor pay and rising living costs.

"Unless the industry meaningfully addresses its long hours, low pay and work/life balance issues, the talent drain in theatres will continue. We cannot expect workers to remain 'for the love of the job' when there are better pay and better-balanced working lives to be found elsewhere."

