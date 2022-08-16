West End Veteran Darius Campbell Danesh Passes Away at 41

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of music star and West End veteran Darius Campbell Danesh, who was found dead in his Minnesota apartment on August 11. The cause of death is unknown.

Darius played Billy Flynn in the West End production of Chicago in 2006 and 2011. He also starred in the West End musicals Guys and Dolls, as Sky Masterson, and Gone with the Wind, as Rhett Butler.

On television, he appeared in BBC 1's Hotel Babylon and won ITV1′s Popstar to Operastar, after which he made his opera debut in Carmen with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in the biggest operatic production ever in the UK, at The O2 Arena.

He recorded two studio albums under the name Darius, Dive In (2002) and Live Twice (2004). He also toured the UK with his History of the Big Bands Tour, and made a guest appearance at the Beatles 50th Anniversary Concert at the Royal Albert Hall.