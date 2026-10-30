West End Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Sir Patrick Stewart

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West End theatres will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Tuesday 3 November in remembrance of Sir Patrick Stewart, who has died at age 86.

Stewart made his professional stage debut in 1959 at the Theatre Royal in Bristol. He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966, appearing in up to 60 productions, and later came to international fame through Star Trek: The Next Generation and many other screen roles.

He returned to the RSC as Prospero in a 2006 production of The Tempest, which enjoyed a West End run the following year. His later stage work also included a West End and Broadway run of Waiting for Godot alongside his close friend Sir Ian McKellen.

Knighted in 2010 for services to drama, Stewart received many awards for his work. He won Olivier Awards for Antony and Cleopatra (1979) and Hamlet (2009), while his one-man production of A Christmas Carol won Best Entertainment in 1994.

Read his full obituary here.

Hannah Essex, Co-CEO of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said, “The theatre industry is mourning the loss of one of the greatest stage actors this country has ever seen. Sir Patrick Stewart was an acting giant whose seven-decade career is testament to his extraordinary talent and presence. We are proud to be able to pay tribute to him and extend our condolences to his loved ones.”

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