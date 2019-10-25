West End Stars Line-up To Support Mayor Of Croydon's Chosen Charities

On the 3 November 2019 at 6:30pm, stars from the West End will come to Croydon's recently re-opened Fairfield Halls to support the Mayor of Croydon's five charities for 2019 in a one-off concert that celebrates musicals past and present in a jam-packed evening of entertainment.

Headlining the concert are celebrated performers of stage and screen John Owen-Jones, ('Valjean', Les Miserables; London and Broadway, Phantom of the Opera) Peter Polycarpou (Evita, Miss Saigon, Oklahoma, Birds of a Feather), Amy Lennox (Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots, Holby City) Sabrina Aloueche (Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, Brooklyn) Nathan Amzi (Good Omens, Jesus Christ Superstar, Rock of Ages, Aladdin) Stephen Rahman-Hughes (EastEnders, Aladdin, Rock of Ages) and Bronte Barbe (Oklahoma, Beautiful, Shrek)

They will also be joined by Gemma Knight-Jones (Falsettos) Brian McCann (Phantom) Luke McCall (Les Miserables) Tim Oxbrow (Bat Out of Hell) Chris Auckett (Wind in the Willows) Katy Stredder (Mamma Mia) Tom Hargreaves (Wicked) Jacqui Sanchez (Pricilla) Caroline Rodgers (Horrible Histories) Stephen Rolley (Book of Mormon) Kage Douglas (Ghost) Jasette Amos (Daddy Cool) Rakesh Boury (We Will Rock You)

*Performer line-up may change due to availability

The evening will also feature students from The Urdang Academy and the award winning weekend Performing Arts School, The Boury Academy.

Of the evening the Mayor of Croydon said "I am so excited to see Fairfield Halls reopened after a massive refurbishment and proud to be back this evening for a fundraising event. Croydon is a diverse borough and we are incredibly fortunate to have so many different charities helping people with different needs. I have chosen five good causes, which I feel reflect this diversity, to benefit from my fundraising"

The five Charites that are being supported by the concert are

• Mind in Croydon, which promotes good mental health and seeks to empower people to lead a full life www.mindincroydon.org.uk

• Croydon Vision helps those who are blind or visually impaired and their families www.croydonvision.org.uk/

• Apasen International (Croydon) is a social care provider helping to meeting the needs of vulnerable people www.apasen.org.uk

• Ashdon Jazz Academy provides support to vulnerable young women and girls www.ashdonjazzacademy.org

• Croydon Refugee Day Centre offers practical advice and support to all asylum seekers and refugees

www.croydonrefugeedaycentre.co.uk

A percentage of the profit will also be donated to The Boury Academy who provide professional Performing Arts training to children who would otherwise not be able to afford to access it.

The evening is produced and presented by The Boury Academy and Faiths Together in Croydon.

Tickets for the charity gala concert are now on sale priced at £25/£15 and can purchased online at www.fairfield.co.uk, through the ticket link





