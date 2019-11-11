West End Misfits Will Present a Christmas Concert At The Other Palace

Giving performers the opportunity to present the material that they feel best represents themselves, West End Misfits return at The Other Palace for a night of ground-breaking musical theatre and holiday cheer as we celebrate the diversity and imagination of West End performers who just don't seem to fit into the casting they want to be.

Imagine Evan Hansen sung by a woman, the leading lady taken on by the characterful bass, or the young cast of Matilda replaced with their future selves!

Presenting several contestants from BBC One's All Together Now, as well as exciting West End royalty, West End Misfits: The Christmas Edition will include such performers as: Chloe Rice (Bugsy Malone, Mayflower Theatre; Liberty Rides Forth, Waterloo East Theatre; Hairspray, Gaiety), Amie Miller (Midlife Cowboy, Jack & the Beanstalk, Carmen), Ben Lancaster (Mythic, Charing Cross Theatre; Victoria, ITV; The Voyager with Josh Garcia, NBC), Ellie Ordish (Beauty and the Beast, CAST; Voices of Power, Pheasantry; Peter Pan, Lamphouse Theatre).

It will be presented by Lara de Belder (Sing: Ultimate A Cappella, Sky One; Comedy Bigmouths, Channel 5), Nic Chiappetta (Beans from Bella and Beans TV; All Together Now, BBC One; Sing: Ultimate A Cappella, Sky One; Vocalist for Avatar World) and Boris Alexander (The Ivan & Andrey Show and Sutreshen Blok (The Morning Show), Bulgarian National TV; Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat, UK tour with Bill Kenwright Productions), as well as being musically directed by Ben Levy (Sweet Charity, Emil Dale Academy; Stars in Your Eyes, Carriageworks Theatre; BBC Children in Need 2019).

This is a show celebrating the unique, different and unusual with a cast of fantastic talent from the stage and your television screen, presenting seasonal favourites for a night of fun, frolics and festive entertainment.





