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The Writers' Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) will present its annual awards for the encouragement of new writing in London on Friday 20 November 2026.

Founded by playwrights David James and Mark Ravenhill, the Olwen Wymark Awards were set up to give WGGB members the opportunity to publicly thank those who have given them a positive experience in new writing over the previous year.

They are named in honour of playwright Olwen Wymark, passionate supporter of WGGB and former Chair of the WGGB Theatre Committee, who died in 2013.

WGGB Theatre Co-Chairs Sonali Bhattacharyya and Morgan Lloyd Malcolm said: 'We are proud to celebrate another set of extraordinary individuals who have provided exceptional support to our playwright members over another challenging year for the sector.

'This year is particularly poignant, as it will be our first without Olwen Wymark Awards co-founder and stalwart supporter David James, who sadly passed away recently. David played such an important role in keeping the founding spirit of the awards alive and he will be sorely missed. We look forward to honouring him at this year's ceremony with a special tribute and announcing plans to recognise his important work in future.'

The winners of the 22nd annual awards are:

Laurence Boswell, theatre director

Nominated by Nirjay Mahindru for Laurence's exceptional dramaturgical support for Nirjay's play Black Over Bill's Mother

Nirjay Mahindru said, 'I came to playwriting with a very specific kind of self-doubt - the nagging suspicion that perhaps the gatekeepers of British theatre were always going to overlook someone like me, and that the work itself was simply not good enough, as defined by 'their' definitions of what is 'good'. It was, and still is a concern, that voices like mine have to be filtered via a middle-class lens, to be 'acceptable'. Laurence Boswell changed that. What he gave me was not just dramaturgical skill, though his skill is formidable. What he gave me was faith and confidence in my own ability and originality.

'Week after week he sat with my play as if it mattered - because to him, it does. He never flattered me and he never patronised me. He challenged me, occasionally exasperated me, and consistently pushed me towards the best version of the work I was capable of. For a writer who has spent years feeling like an outsider in a world that does not always know what to do with voices like mine, to have a director of Laurence's stature - Olivier Award winning, Tony nominated - choose to spend his time and energy on my writing is not something I take lightly. He did not have to. He chose to. And because of that choice, I now believe Black Over Bill's Mother is a play worth fighting for. Set in the Midlands, he's passionate about it because we're both from the Midlands, an area so derided most of the time. More than that: because of Laurence, I believe I am a playwright with original ideas, and confidence is probably the best currency you can have, in the world of writing. I hope to pay back Laurence's faith in me one day.'

Su Gilroy, dramaturg and theatre director

Nominated by Bren Gosling for Su's enduring support as a director, dramaturg and mentor, supporting the development of Bren's writing and more recently encouraging his academic career

Bren Gosling said: 'Su directed my very first play at the 2018 Bloomsbury Festival, when I was very 'green' and new to writing for theatre. Su has subsequently become my 'go-to' person for the development of new script ideas, dramaturgy, drama 'off-the-page' within production teams, or with venues. Her calm, professional advice, honed from years of experience, has been a godsend on so many occasions.

'Su has now successfully directed two other plays of mine, demonstrating the same calm, professional approach, as well as an incredible resourcefulness. She has greatly encouraged my development as a writer, bringing opportunities to my attention and acting as a referee, most recently with my application for a place as a writer on the highly regarded MA in Opera Music & Writing at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama (which was successful).

'She has also stepped in at short notice at times when I've been in need - for example, to direct a play of mine when the original director had to stand down. I feel lucky to now count Su as a friend, colleague, dramaturg, mentor and all-round, go-to 'wise owl'. She is one of those rare, nurturing, kind and supportive people who so often go unsung - a real gem - and I don't know where I would be without her. She is a true one-off.'

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, writer and director

Nominated by Georgia Fitch for Rebecca's support of Georgia and many other female writers during their work on All The Rage, a response to the Epstein files in London this summer

Georgia Fitch said: 'Rebecca raised the funds to commission 80 female writers to participate in All The Rage, a response to the Epstein files, produced at Theatre Deli in London in June this year.

'She encouraged me to respond to the Epstein files and feel reassured enough to not have to dilute or change my perspective in any way. She was trailblazing, formidable and completely supportive, of not only myself but all the other female writers.

'She gave brilliant feedback, listened and made a unique event happen, alongside a team of producers and directors.

'She was fully present to hold the space for difficult and challenging writer-led pieces and never once wasn't on hand to offer assistance.'

Sofie Mason, co-founder of the Off West End Theatre Awards (Offies) and the Adopt A Playwright scheme

Nominated by Chantelle Dusette for Sofie's support of her as an Adopt A Playwright Award finalist

Chantelle Dusette said: 'Sofie has been a consistent support, something that I have needed. We have regular check-ins, and she reads and is across my work. Whatever support I might need, she always goes out of her way to advocate for me to provide access to people I would not get time with otherwise. Sofie is completely invested in the lives, welfare and success of anyone she comes into contact with. For me, this has looked like introductions to artistic directors of buildings, which I have then been able to develop relationships with. I have also been given space to write - as an Adopt A Playwright Award finalist, there is a desk space with free coffee, printing, books etc and a retreat space to go and work when I need time out to focus on scripts more intensely. On any project I am working on, Sofie helps me think about ways to elevate development by connecting me with professionals who would be happy to support, as well as offering paid dramaturgy to ensure I can work with the best people. I am able to watch shows at a discount, and feel genuinely seen, supported and nurtured.

'Everything Sofie does is with the utmost care. Meeting Sofie was pivotal for my career, as I had felt stuck for many years. She has created momentum now, which I can shoot from. I feel like a 'proper' writer again and am able to navigate a path, with her support, towards my goals and that has been life changing.'

Ben Power, writer, dramaturg and creative director (and former Associate Director and Deputy Artistic Director of The National Theatre)

Nominated by Tonicha Jeronimo, for Ben's placement mentorship during her MA Dramaturgy studies

Tonicha Jeronimo said: 'As my placement mentor during my MA Dramaturgy studies, Ben gave me regular mentoring sessions, professional discussions, dramaturgical practice, and access to his extensive experience in artistic leadership and programming, supporting the development of my research into programming, dramaturgy, writing and institutional theatre-making.

'Ben's support extended far beyond the expectations of a placement mentor. He generously shared his time, experience and professional insight, creating a space where ideas could be tested, challenged and developed without judgement. He trusted me with access to work in development, engaged seriously with my thinking, and treated me as an emerging practitioner rather than simply a student. Throughout the placement he offered encouragement, honest feedback, professional guidance, and ongoing support beyond our scheduled meetings. His mentorship has helped me develop confidence in my own voice as a dramaturg, writer and emerging artistic leader, while also providing a model of generosity, curiosity and care that I will carry into my own practice.'

Punam Ramchurn, freelance artist and Head of Artistic Development at Factory International

Nominated by Joyce Branagh for Punam's support and encouragement as a mentor and dramaturg, leading to a seed commission and then R&D for her new play with Manchester-based Factory International

Joyce Branagh said: 'I first met Punam back in 2009 when I dramaturged and directed her first short play, which was developed with Oldham Coliseum. We then stayed in touch over the next few years with me mostly giving Punam writing advice and encouragement to apply for writing opportunities. She's a talented and funny writer. However, in the last 10 years that relationship has reversed, and it is Punam who is now giving me writing support!

'As I have been writing more, Punam has been a strong voice of support and encouragement, coming to see my plays and urging me to do more to promote my work as a writer. In the last year, her support has been particularly formidable. She invited me on board her commissioned project with Oldham Coliseum's Khushi festival 2025, and we со-wrote the piece Suitcases, Saris and Spice together. She has also been a huge champion of my work to John McGrath, Artistic Director at Factory International in Manchester, which led to a seed commission to develop a new play idea. Punam kept nudging and pushing me to complete the proposal - she knew I could do it, even when I, myself, was unsure. Ultimately that support helped me deliver a play proposal which I was really excited about and the go ahead was given for an R&D of my play, with funding from Factory, to develop the idea further. Without Punam's support and encouragement, I would not be in this wonderful position of getting paid to develop a play which is very close to my heart.'

Nicholas Renton, freelance director

Nominated by Clare Norburn for Nicholas' development and support of her as a writer through their work together at Clare's touring company The Telling, which combines new writing with music

Clare Norburn said: 'When Nick started to work with me in 2013, I didn't know what I was doing. I had only just started writing later in life, having been a professional singer, and set my company The Telling up to break new ground - combining my new writing with music (often classical and early music) to tour high-quality, affordable, accessible locations that often get missed on the touring circuit. At the time, Nick was a BAFTA-nominated television director, but he saw something in my writing and loved the idea of classical music and drama fused in new ways that he took a chance on me.

'Nick is used to huge TV budgets, but is amazing in how he focuses 100% on storytelling and is adaptable, no matter the limited budget. We rarely have sets, certainly not conventional ones - we focus the money we have on great actors, rehearsals, props and costumes to tell the story with focus and meaning. He finds a way to make a production live, no matter the privations. In fact, sometimes the privations make the productions even stronger and they have gone on to secure many 4- and 5-star reviews, including in The Guardian and The Times.

'Nick has a forensic insight into what works in a script and has taught me my craft. Over the past year, for example, I have learnt to see what needs to be cut, reshaped and replaced. He, and the actors we have worked with, have shaped my writing and made me the writer I am today, starting to win recognition. In 2023 I won the Colin Skipp Memorial Radio Playwriting Competition and am one of seven writers selected out of 400 for the BBC/ACE-funded The Space's Pitch Perfect scheme to receive mentoring and be commissioned to develop a play with music for national BBC radio. I would not still be writing and producing work without Nick's support.'

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 13% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 11% 3 National Theatre 11% 4 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 8% 5 Bridge Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 2 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 13% 3 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 12% 4 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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