Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards; BURLESQUE Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld UK Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favourite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honour regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 until September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favourite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld UK Standings

Accessibility Champion

Opera House Manchester 22%

Lyric Hammersmith 18%

Adelphi Theatre 18%

Orange Tree Theatre 18%

Apollo Theatre 16%

Brighton Dome 9%

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Nick Winston - BURLESQUE - Opera House Manchester 18%

Matthew Bourne - OLIVER! - Chichester Festival Theatre 16%

Anthony van Laast - KISS ME, KATE - Barbican Theatre 13%

Nick Winston - YOUR LIE IN APRIL - Harold Pinter Theatre 12%

Tim Jackson - TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) - Criterion Theatre 10%

Stephen Mear - THE WITCHES - National Theatre 9%

Bill Deamer - HELLO DOLLY! - London Palladium 9%

Sally Molloy - DO I LOVE YOU? - HOME Manchester 7%

Andrew Hallsworth - PRISCILLA THE PARTY - HERE at Outernet 5%

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Ryan Dawson Laight - BURLESQUE - Opera House Manchester 19%

Emma Gales - LOVE FROM CARMEN - Chickenshed 13%

Lizzie Clachan - THE WITCHES - National Theatre 10%

Tim Chappel and Lizzy Gardiner - PRISCILLA THE PARTY - HERE at Outernet 8%

Lee Newby - BARNUM - Watermill Theatre 7%

Grace Smart - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Shakespeare's Globe 5%

Molly Fraser - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Reading Rep Theatre 5%

Bunny Christie - LONDON TIDE - National Theatre 4%

Simon Daw - UNCLE VANYA - Orange Tree Theatre 4%

Joanna Parker - THE OTHER BOLEYN GIRL - Chichester Festival Theatre 4%

Annemarie Woods - CORIOLANUS - National Theatre 3%

Grace Smart - UNDERDOG: THE OTHER OTHER BRONTË - National Theatre 3%

Samal Blak - TILL THE STARS COME DOWN - National Theatre 3%

EM Parry - RICHARD III - Shakespeare's Globe 3%

Kinnetia Isidore - NYE - National Theatre 2%

Ryan Dawson Laight - REDLANDS - Chichester Festival Theatre 2%

Rajha Shakiry - THE HOT WING KING - National Theatre 2%

Leah Kelly - BANGING DENMARK - Finborough Theatre 1%

Merle Hensel - THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA - National Theatre 1%

Delyth Evans - KNOCKING ON THE WALL - Finborough Theatre 1%

Best Dance Performance

Liam Mower - EDWARD SCISSORHANDS - Sadler's Wells 39%

Jack Butterworth - KISS ME, KATE - Barbican Theatre 34%

Fumi Kaneko - SWAN LAKE - Royal Ballet and Opera 18%

William Bracewell - THE DANTE PROJECT - Royal Ballet and Opera 5%

Marcelino Sambé - DIFFERENT DRUMMER - Royal Ballet and Opera 4%

Best Dance Production

EDWARD SCISSORHANDS - Sadler's Wells 71%

FOR WHAT ITS WORTH - Royal Ballet and Opera 18%

LAY DOWN YOUR BURDENS - Barbican Theatre 11%

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Cara McInanny - LOVE FROM CARMEN - Chickenshed 19%

Nick Winston - BURLESQUE - Opera House Manchester 17%

Nick Winston - YOUR LIE IN APRIL - Harold Pinter Theatre 14%

Matthew Bourne - OLIVER! - Chichester Festival Theatre 13%

Tim Jackson - TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) - Criterion Theatre 12%

Lyndsey Turner - THE WITCHES - National Theatre 10%

Jonathan O’Boyle - BARNUM - Watermill Theatre 7%

Simon Phillips - PRISCILLA THE PARTY - HERE at Outernet 6%

Charlie Parham - STARTER FOR TEN - Bristol Old Vic 3%

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Adam Penford - PUNCH - Nottingham Playhouse 11%

Sam Mendes - THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA - Harold Pinter Theatre 11%

Nicholas Benjamin - WUTHERING HEIGHTS - UK Tour 10%

David Frias-Robles - THE LOST LIONESSES - The Space 10%

Tom Littler - SUITE IN THREE KEYS - Orange Tree Theatre 6%

Bijan Sheibani - TILL THE STARS COME DOWN - National Theatre 5%

Emily Burns - DEAR OCTOPUS - National Theatre 5%

Lyndsey Turner - CORIOLANUS - National Theatre 4%

Blanche McIntyre - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Shakespeare's Globe 4%

Roy Alexander Weise - THE HOT WING KING - National Theatre 4%

Natalie Ibu - UNDERDOG: THE OTHER OTHER BRONTË - National Theatre 3%

Rebecca Frecknall - THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA - National Theatre 3%

Sally Woodcock - BANGING DENMARK - Finborough Theatre 3%

Justin Audibert - REDLANDS - Chichester Festival Theatre 3%

Nancy Medina - CHOIR BOY - Bristol Old Vic 3%

Jeremy Herrin - LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Wyndham's Theatre 3%

Lynette Linton - SHIFTERS - Duke of York's Theatre 2%

Matthew Dunster - RED SPEEDO - Orange Tree Theatre 2%

Katie Mitchell - BLUETS - Royal Court Theatre 2%

Ian Rickson - LONDON TIDE - National Theatre 2%

Esther Richardson - A SONG FOR ELLA GREY - UK Tour 2%

Eline Arbo - THE YEARS - Almeida Theatre 2%

Best Immersive Event

1984 - Hackney Town Hall 52%

BOUND - Bargehouse 28%

THE MANIKINS: A WORK IN PROGRESS - Crypt 20%

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Courtney Dayes - THE TOYMAKER'S CHILD - Chickenshed 17%

Jess Folley - BURLESQUE - Opera House Manchester 14%

Imelda Staunton - HELLO DOLLY! - London Palladium 12%

Zheng Xi Yong - YOUR LIE IN APRIL - Harold Pinter Theatre 7%

Stephanie J Block - KISS ME, KATE - Barbican Theatre 7%

Mia Kobayashi - YOUR LIE IN APRIL - Harold Pinter Theatre 6%

Tricia Paoluccio - HERE YOU COME AGAIN - UK Tour 6%

Dujonna Gift - TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) - Criterion Theatre 5%

Sam Tutty - TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) - Criteron Theatre 5%

Steven Webb - HERE YOU COME AGAIN - UK Tour 4%

Matt Rawle - BARNUM - Watermill Theatre 4%

Sally Ann Triplett - THE WITCHES - National Theatre 4%

Simon Lipkin - OLIVER! - Chichester Festival Theatre 3%

Reece Kerridge - PRISCILLA THE PARTY - HERE at Outernet 3%

Shanay Holmes - OLIVER! - Chichester Festival Theatre 3%

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play

Michael Sheen - NYE - National Theatre 16%

Ekow Quartey - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Shakespeare's Globe 7%

Adam Gillen - THE CARETAKER - Minerva Theatre, Chichester 7%

David Shields - PUNCH - Nottingham Playhouse 6%

David Oyelowo - CORIOLANUS - National Theatre 6%

Niamh Handley-Vaughan - WUTHERING HEIGHTS - UK Tour 6%

Mark Desebrock - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Reading Rep Theatre 6%

Cherry Jones - THE GRAPES OF WRATH - National Theatre 6%

Renny Mendoza - WUTHERING HEIGHTS - UK Tour 6%

Tara Fitzgerald - SUITE IN THREE KEYS - Orange Tree Theatre 5%

Kadiff Kirwan - THE HOT WING KING - National Theatre 4%

Harriet Walter - THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA - National Theatre 4%

Shaun Evans - HERE IN AMERICA - Orange Tree Theatre 4%

Finn Cole - RED SPEEDO - Orange Tree Theatre 3%

Ian McDiarmid - THE CARETAKER - Minerva Theatre, Chichester 3%

Rebecca Blackstone - BANGING DENMARK - Finborough Theatre 3%

Harry Treadaway - THE GRAPES OF WRATH - National Theatre 2%

Nadia Parkes - THE HOUSE PARTY - Minerva Theatre, Chichester 2%

James Lance - UNCLE VANYA - Orange Tree Theatre 2%

Rebecca Banatvala - NORTHANGER ABBEY - Orange Tree Theatre 1%

Michael Aloni - HERE IN AMERICA - Orange Tree Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Andrew Caddies - LOVE FROM CARMEN - Chickenshed 15%

Rory Beaton - YOUR LIE IN APRIL - Harold Pinter Theatre 12%

Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs - OLIVER! - Chichester Festival Theatre 8%

Bruno Poet - THE WITCHES - National Theatre 7%

Jack Knowles - TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) - Criterion Theatre 7%

Per Hörding - PRISCILLA THE PARTY - HERE at Outernet 6%

Aaron J Dootson - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Reading Rep Theatre 5%

Robbie Butler - PUNCH - Nottingham Playhouse 5%

Chris Needle - THE LOST LIONESSES - The Space 5%

Zoe Spurr - UNDERDOG: THE OTHER OTHER BRONTË - National Theatre 4%

Jessica Hung Han Yun - FANGIRLS - Lyric Hammersmith 4%

Tim Lutkin - CORIOLANUS - National Theatre 3%

Paule Constable - NYE - National Theatre 3%

Neil Austin - SHIFTERS - Duke of York's Theatre 2%

Johanna Town - UNCLE VANYA - Orange Tree Theatre 2%

Guy Hoare - THE GRAPES OF WRATH - National Theatre 2%

Azusa Ono - THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD - Minerva Theatre, Chichester 2%

Simon Spencer - THE CARETAKER - Minerva Theatre, Chichester 2%

Jack Knowles - LONDON TIDE - National Theatre 2%

Oliver Fenwick - DEAR OCTOPUS - National Theatre 1%

Paule Constable - TILL THE STARS COME DOWN - National Theatre 1%

Lee Curran - THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA - National Theatre 1%

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Graham Hurman - OLIVER! - Chichester Festival Theatre 27%

Dave Carey - THE TOYMAKER'S CHILD - Chickenshed 21%

Jordan Li-Smith - HERE YOU COME AGAIN - UK Tour 16%

Tom Attwood - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - Orange Tree Theatre 12%

Femi Tomowo - THE HOT WING KING - National Theatre 9%

Osnat Schmool - THE GRAPES OF WRATH - National Theatre 6%

Ian Ross - LONDON TIDE - National Theatre 5%

Alan Berry - REDLANDS - Chichester Festival Theatre 5%

Best New Production of a Musical

BURLESQUE - Opera House Manchester 18%

YOUR LIE IN APRIL - Harold Pinter Theatre 16%

OLIVER! - Chichester Festival Theatre 14%

KISS ME, KATE - Barbican 11%

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) - Criterion Theatre 11%

THE WITCHES - National Theatre 9%

HERE YOU COME AGAIN - UK Tour 9%

HELLO DOLLY! - London Palladium 8%

FANGIRLS - Lyric Hammersmith 4%

Best New Production of a Play

WUTHERING HEIGHTS - UK Tour 12%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Reading Rep Theatre 11%

THE LOST LIONESSES - The Space 9%

PUNCH - Nottingham Playhouse 8%

NYE - National Theatre 7%

DEAR OCTOPUS - National Theatre 5%

TILL THE STARS COME DOWN - National Theatre 5%

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD - Minerva Theatre, Chichester 4%

THE HOT WING KING - National Theatre 4%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING OSCAR - Reading Rep Theatre 3%

THE WAITING ROOM - The Space 3%

THE HOUSE PARTY - Minerva Theatre, Chichester 3%

SUITE IN THREE KEYS - Orange Tree Theatre 3%

THE GRAPES OF WRATH - National Theatre 3%

SHIFTERS - Duke of York's Theatre 2%

SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - Orange Tree Theatre 2%

FOAM - Finborough Theatre 2%

THE CARETAKER - Minerva Theatre, Chichester 2%

LONDON TIDE - National Theatre 2%

THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA - National Theatre 2%

THE DAO OF UNREPRESENTATIVE BRITISH CHINESE EXPERIENCE - Soho Theatre 2%

A CHILD OF SCIENCE - Bristol Old Vic 1%

REDLANDS - Chichester Festival Theatre 1%

NORTHANGER ABBEY - Orange Tree Theatre 1%

JAB - Finborough Theatre 1%

Best New Regional or Touring Production

BURLESQUE - Opera House Manchester 28%

BARNUM - Watermill Theatre 17%

PUNCH - Nottingham Playhouse 13%

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Hope Mill Theatre 11%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - OVO at The Roman Theatre of St Albans 9%

A TASTE OF HONEY - Royal Exchange Theatre 8%

DO I LOVE YOU? - HOME Manchester 7%

CHOIR BOY - Bristol Old Vic 6%

Best Opera Performance

Roderick Williams - DEATH IN VENICE - Welsh National Opera, WMC 31%

Stacey Alleaume - LA TRAVIATA - Welsh National Opera, WMC 23%

Mark Le Brocq - DEATH IN VENICE - Welsh National Opera, WMC 18%

Beren Kader Fidan - LA TRAVIATA - Arcola Theatre 17%

Alexia Voulagridou - IL TRITTICO - Welsh National Opera, WMC 11%

Best Opera Production

DEATH IN VENICE - Welsh National Opera, WMC 78%

AINADAMAR - Welsh National Opera, WMC 22%

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Ernest Stroud - YOUR LIE IN APRIL - Harold Pinter Theatre 23%

Sydnie Hocknell - PRETTY WOMAN - UK Tour 22%

Ben Darcy - PRETTY WOMAN - UK Tour 18%

Aidan Cutler - HERE YOU COME AGAIN - UK Tour 16%

Peter Ashmore - UNCLE VANYA - Orange Tree Theatre 13%

Curtis Patrick - PRETTY WOMAN - UK Tour 8%

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Justin Williams - YOUR LIE IN APRIL - Harold Pinter Theatre 13%

Andrew Caddies - LOVE FROM CARMEN - Chickenshed 13%

Lez Brotherston - OLIVER! - Chichester Festival Theatre 8%

Soutra Gilmour - TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) - Criterion Theatre 8%

Lizzie Clachan - THE WITCHES - National Theatre 6%

Andrew Caddies - THE TOYMAKER'S CHILD - Chickenshed 5%

Anna Fleischle - PUNCH - Nottingham Playhouse 5%

Vicki Mortimer - NYE - National Theatre 5%

Maeve Reading - THE LOST LIONESSES - The Space 3%

Libby Todd - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Reading Rep Theatre 3%

Rob Howell - HILLS OF CALIFORNIA - Harold Pinter Theatre 3%

Brian Thomson & Justin Nardella - PRISCILLA THE PARTY - HERE at Outernet 3%

Stephen Brimson Lewis - THE CARETAKER - Minerva Theatre, Chichester 3%

Alex Eales - THE GRAPES OF WRATH - National Theatre 3%

Rosanna Vize - GHOSTS - Shakespeare's Globe 3%

Katie Lias - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Mercury Theatre, Colchester 2%

Frankie Bradshaw - DEAR OCTOPUS - National Theatre 2%

Anna Fleischle - RED SPEEDO - Orange Tree Theatre 2%

Grace Smart - UNDERDOG: THE OTHER OTHER BRONTË - National Theatre 2%

Simon Kenny - HERE IN AMERICA - Orange Tree Theatre 2%

Anett Black, Neil Irish - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - Orange Tree Theatre 2%

Danny Milwain - THE WAITING ROOM - The Space 2%

Joanna Scotcher - REDLANDS - Chichester Festival Theatre 1%

Erin Guan - THE LONESOME DEATH OF ENG BUNKER - Omnibus Theatre 1%

Louie Whitemore - SUITE IN THREE KEYS - Orange Tree Theatre 0%

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Ben Harrison - BURLESQUE - Opera House Manchester 17%

Adam Fisher - OLIVER! - Chichester Festival Theatre 15%

Adam Fisher - YOUR LIE IN APRIL - Harold Pinter Theatre 14%

Alexandra Faye Braithwaite - PUNCH - Nottingham Playhouse 6%

Tony Gayle - FANGIRLS - Lyric Hammersmith 5%

Ian Dickinson for Autograph and Alexander Caplen - THE WITCHES - National Theatre 5%

Alex Ansdell - THE LOST LIONESSES - The Space 5%

Ann Warren - BOUND - Bargehouse 4%

Tom Attwood - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - Orange Tree Theatre 3%

Tony Gayle - SHIFTERS - Duke of York's Theatre 3%

Max Pappenheim - UNCLE VANYA - Orange Tree Theatre 3%

Tom Gibbons - CORIOLANUS - National Theatre 3%

Gareth Fry - TILL THE STARS COME DOWN - National Theatre 3%

Tom Attwood - SUITE IN THREE KEYS - Orange Tree Theatre 2%

Tingying Dong - DEAR OCTOPUS - National Theatre 2%

Donato Wharton - THE GRAPES OF WRATH - National Theatre 2%

Nicola T. Chang - SKELETON CREW - Donmar Warehouse 2%

Tom Gibbons - PASSING STRANGE - Young Vic 2%

Tingying Dong and Christopher Shutt - LONDON TIDE - National Theatre 1%

Edward Lewis - BANGING DENMARK - Finborough Theatre 1%

Adam P McCreedy - A SONG FOR ELLA GREY - UK Tour 1%

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Jack Butterworth - KISS ME, KATE - Barbican 22%

Rachel Clare Chan - YOUR LIE IN APRIL - Harold Pinter Theatre 18%

Billy Jenkins - OLIVER! - Chichester Festival Theatre 13%

Katherine Kingsley - THE WITCHES - National Theatre 11%

Daniel Rigby - THE WITCHES - National Theatre 10%

Penny Ashmore - BARNUM - Watermill Theatre 10%

Oscar Conlon-Morrey - OLIVER! - Chichester Festival Theatre 10%

Dean John-Wilson - YOUR LIE IN APRIL - Harold Pinter Theatre 6%

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play

Julie Hesmondhalgh - PUNCH - Nottingham Playhouse 9%

Stuart Thompson - GHOSTS - Shakespeare's Globe 8%

Sharon Small - NYE - National Theatre 7%

Charlotte Brown - THE LOST LIONESSES - The Space 6%

Amie Butler - THE LOST LIONESSES - The Space 6%

Charlotte Warner - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Reading Rep Theatre 5%

Emilio Encinoso-Gil - DO I LOVE YOU? - HOME Manchester 5%

David Ahmad - UNCLE VANYA - Orange Tree Theatre 4%

Adele James - UNDERDOG: THE OTHER OTHER BRONTË - National Theatre 4%

Nadia Lamin - WUTHERING HEIGHTS - UK Tour 4%

Orla O'Sullivan - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Reading Rep Theatre 3%

Chloe McDonald - DO I LOVE YOU? - HOME Manchester 3%

Sabrina Bartlett - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - Orange Tree Theatre 3%

Eugene Evans - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Reading Rep Theatre 3%

Oscar Mackie - WUTHERING HEIGHTS - UK Tour 3%

Madeleine Gray - UNCLE VANYA - Orange Tree Theatre 3%

Lorraine Asbourne - TILL THE STARS COME DOWN - National Theatre 3%

Rhiannon Clements - UNDERDOG: THE OTHER OTHER BRONTË - National Theatre 2%

Ellie-May Sheridan - LONDON TIDE - National Theatre 2%

David Horovitch - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - Orange Tree Theatre 2%

Jack Riddiford - THE CARETAKER - Minerva Theatre, Chichester 2%

Pamela Nomvete - CORIOLANUS - National Theatre 2%

Olisa Odele - THE HOT WING KING - National Theatre 2%

Isis Hainsworth - THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA - National Theatre 2%

Branden Cook - SKELETON CREW - Donmar Warehouse 1%

Best Theatre Front of House Staff

Chickenshed 25%

National Theatre 20%

Barbican Theatre 16%

Harold Pinter Theatre 15%

Nottingham Playhouse 13%

Lyric Theatre Belfast 4%

Here at Outernet 3%

Finborough Theatre 3%

Riddles Court 1%

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Dan Light - YOUR LIE IN APRIL - Harold Pinter Theatre 23%

David Bergman - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Theatre Royal Haymarket 21%

Ash J Woodward - THE WITCHES - National Theatre 20%

Matt Powell - MARIE CURIE - Charing Cross Theatre 17%

Ash J Woodward - FANGIRLS - Lyric Hammersmith 12%

Ash J Woodward - CORIOLANUS - National Theatre 8%

