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An all new trailer has been released for the UK and Ireland tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS. Directed and choreographed by Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Artistic Director Drew McOnie, the tour is currently now playing, following its record-breaking summer season at the London venue. Check out the video here!

Three West End performers, Louise Dearman (Wicked, Evita), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked) and Rachael Wooding (CATS, We Will Rock You and Starlight Express) share the role of 'Grizabella'. They star alongside Fin Adams (Alonzo), Kalisha Amaris (Old Deuteronomy), Carla Bertran (Electra and Co-Dance Captain), Elliot Broadfoot (Bustopher Jones / Gus), Grace Burrows (Swing), Matthew Caputo (Skimbleshanks), Josie Chambers-Sims (Syllabub), Briana Craig (Rumpleteazer), Katie Dunsden (Bombalurina), Joshua-Samuel Freeman (Tumblebrutus), Regan Garcia (Pouncival), Aaron Jenkins (Swing), Hannah Joseph (Victoria), Taziva-Faye Katsande (Tantomile), Diante Lodge (Macavity), Shona Mairi Masson (Swing), Owen McHugh (George), Danny Nattrass (Mungojerrie), Millie O'Connell (Demeter), Andrew Parfit (Coricopat), Dean Rickards (Swing), Nathan Rigg (Swing), Lucie-Mae Sumner (Jellylorum / Griddlebone), Laura Tyrer (Jennyanydots / Gumbie Cat), Jaydon Vijn (Rum Tum Tugger), Jack Wilcox (Munkustrap), Jet Yau (Mr. Mistoffelees), Taela Yeomans-Brown (Swing and Co-Dance Captain), and Patricia Zhou (Cassandra).

From Euston station to Victoria Grove, the strays and rebels of London gather under the Jellicle moon in the hope they'll be the chosen one. And each of them asks, because each of them dares, who will it be?

Based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, and with a legendary score by Andrew Lloyd Webber which inspired generations featuring Old Deuteronomy, Macavity: The Mystery Cat, Jellicle Ball and the chart-topping hit Memory, this brand-new production of CATS, directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Brigadoon, Jesus Christ Superstar), is a magical musical like no other.

CATS is one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history. The show originally premiered at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances. The ground-breaking production was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony awards, including Best Musical. It ran for 18 years.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been presented in over 54 countries, has been translated into 23 languages and has been seen by more than 77 million people worldwide. The Broadway cast recording won a Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. In 2026, CATS will also embark on 2 major international tours.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 12% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 12% 3 National Theatre 10% 4 Bridge Theatre 9% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 17% 2 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 12% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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