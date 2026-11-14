"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Watch Exclusive Clips From National Theatre's WAR HORSE Revival
The Michael Morpurgo adaptation is available to stream following a sell-out national tour.
Footage from The National Theatre's revival of WAR HORSE has been released in a set of exclusive clips, offering a look at the production that returned to the theatre where it began. Check out the video!
War Horse tells the remarkable story, based on Michael Morpurgo's novel, of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War. It is a timeless story of love, courage and friendship, brought to life by astonishing life-sized horses from Handspring Puppet Company and a stirring musical score by Adrian Sutton.
The revival follows a sell-out national tour and is captured at The National Theatre nearly two decades after the production's debut there. The Tony Award-winning production ran on the Olivier stage from May to July 2026.
For more information or to subscribe, visit ntathome.com.
Further context is available in BroadwayWorld's review of the production, which covers the Olivier Theatre run, including the three performers who operate each horse puppet.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode