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Hampstead Theatre has released an all new video featuring a song from Tom Stoppard’s Jumpers as the production begins preview performances, Wednesday 25 November 2026. Check out the video here!

Sung by Rhea Norwood who stars as Dotty, the lyrics for Forget Yesterday were written by Tom Stoppard for the original 1972 production of Jumpers. A new setting with music composed by Tim Sutton has been created especially for Hampstead Theatre’s production.

Director Blanche McIntyre, said, “Forget Yesterday is a beautiful, melancholic song that captures Dotty’s yearning for the past. It’s a moment of unexpected tenderness in a play full of wit, ideas and surprises.”

Tom Stoppard’s dazzling 1972 comedy of murder, marriage and metaphysics has not been seen in London for over 20 years.

The reforming Radical Liberal party has won power with a landslide, Britain has put a man on the moon, and George, a Professor of Moral Philosophy, is up late writing a paper: Man – good, bad or indifferent? Driven to distraction by the wild election party that his wife Dotty, a reclusive ex-musical star, is hosting – a party featuring a full band and live acrobatics – he makes an anonymous complaint to the police. The next morning the police duly arrive, but not to investigate George’s complaint. Unbeknownst to him, a murder took place at the party - a murder in which Dotty is the prime suspect…

This production follows Hampstead Theatre’s record-breaking seasonal revivals of Indian Ink, The Invention of Love, Rock ‘n’ Roll and Hapgood.

James Corrigan plays George, Rhea Norwood plays Dotty and Tim McMullan plays Archie. They are joined by Jude Akuwudike as Crouch, Scarlett Stitt as Secretary and Jason Thorpe as Inspector Bones. Joshua Arkey, Alex Anthony Fevrier, Nick Godfrey, Alex Houston, Laura Kenyon, Ocean Navarro, Dominic Owen and Miguel Torres Umba all play jumpers.

Blanche McIntyre returns to directing Stoppard, after her triumphant production of The invention of Love. Design is by Robert Innes Hopkins with lighting design by Guy Hoare and sound design by George Dennis. The composer is Tim Sutton, video is by Ian William Galloway and movement and circus direction by Tim Claydon. The casting director is Anna Cooper and the Assistant Director is Jess Barton.

Forget Yesterday features lyrics by Tom Stoppard, music and arrangements by Tim Sutton, Rhea Norwood on vocals, Paul Jones on tenor saxophone, Tim Sutton on piano, Paul Moylan on double bass and Ollie Boorman on drums. It was recorded and mixed at the Umbrella Rooms Studio and the engineer was Ben Robbins.

Jumpers plays the Main Stage at Hampstead Theatre from 25 November 2026 – 23 January 2027.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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