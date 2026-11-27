NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Rehearsal footage from HEY! CHRISTMAS TREE shows members of the company preparing the production for its return to the Minerva Theatre at Chichester Festival Theatre. The clip features cast members describing the show's mix of music, dance, mime and clowning, along with moments designed for children to join in if they choose.

HEY! CHRISTMAS TREE was created for Chichester Festival Theatre by Michael Morpurgo and is inspired by his poetry collection My Heart Was a Tree. Vicki Berwick wrote the stage show from a poem by Morpurgo, with music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer. It runs one hour with no interval and is aimed at audiences aged 3 to 7.

One cast member in the clip says the show "perfectly shows the magic of Christmas through friendships and the magic of theater," pointing to snowmen, Father Christmas and reindeer "crashing into things." Another describes the staging as immersive, with performers coming "literally into the center of the auditorium" so that audiences are close to the action.

The production returns to the Minerva following its 2024 premiere, again directed by Dale Rooks. Olivia Arnold (Yulia), Callum Balmforth (Winston), Amanda Gordon (Mavis) and Nick Howard-Brown (Tree) reprise their roles, while Iona Crampton joins as Father Christmas/Susan the Snow Woman. HEY! CHRISTMAS TREE plays the Minerva Theatre from December 5 to 27, 2026, with a relaxed performance scheduled for December 9 at 10.30am.

Free newsletter Get Broadway's biggest stories every morning News, casting, reviews and ticket deals, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming