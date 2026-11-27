Video: HEY! CHRISTMAS TREE Rehearsals at Chichester Festival Theatre
The one-hour festive show for ages 3 to 7 returns to the Minerva Theatre following its 2024 premiere.
Rehearsal footage from HEY! CHRISTMAS TREE shows members of the company preparing the production for its return to the Minerva Theatre at Chichester Festival Theatre. The clip features cast members describing the show's mix of music, dance, mime and clowning, along with moments designed for children to join in if they choose.
HEY! CHRISTMAS TREE was created for Chichester Festival Theatre by Michael Morpurgo and is inspired by his poetry collection My Heart Was a Tree. Vicki Berwick wrote the stage show from a poem by Morpurgo, with music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer. It runs one hour with no interval and is aimed at audiences aged 3 to 7.
One cast member in the clip says the show "perfectly shows the magic of Christmas through friendships and the magic of theater," pointing to snowmen, Father Christmas and reindeer "crashing into things." Another describes the staging as immersive, with performers coming "literally into the center of the auditorium" so that audiences are close to the action.
The production returns to the Minerva following its 2024 premiere, again directed by Dale Rooks. Olivia Arnold (Yulia), Callum Balmforth (Winston), Amanda Gordon (Mavis) and Nick Howard-Brown (Tree) reprise their roles, while Iona Crampton joins as Father Christmas/Susan the Snow Woman. HEY! CHRISTMAS TREE plays the Minerva Theatre from December 5 to 27, 2026, with a relaxed performance scheduled for December 9 at 10.30am.
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