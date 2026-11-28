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A new trailer offers a preview of The National Theatre Live cinema release of Noël Coward's HAY FEVER , the West End revival starring Christine Baranski and Richard E. Grant. Filmed live before an audience at Wyndham's Theatre, the production will arrive in cinemas worldwide in January. Check out the video!

The comedy follows Judith Bliss, a former stage actress who has stepped away from the spotlight but still longs for the applause. At her family's country home, she finds little satisfaction in the attention of her self-absorbed husband and children. Hoping to recapture the excitement of performing, Judith invites a young admirer to spend the weekend. However, each member of the Bliss family has independently invited a guest of their own, setting the stage for a weekend of confusion, outrageous behavior, and comic misunderstandings. First performed in 1925, Coward's classic comedy remains a lively portrait of eccentric family dynamics.

The newly released trailer features such memorable exchanges as, "We're an independent family, we entertain our friends separately," and "Talk, talk, talk! Everybody talks too much."

The production marks Baranski's West End debut as Judith Bliss, while Grant portrays her husband, David, returning to the West End stage after a 20-year absence. Emily Burns directs a cast that also includes Nancy Carroll, Will Close, Charles Edwards, Ophelia Lovibond, Ash Hunter, Lucy Karczewski, and Jo McInnes.

Produced by Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions, the revival enjoyed a limited West End engagement that concluded in December. The worldwide cinema release follows approximately one month after the production's final performance.

HAY FEVER joins The National Theatre Live cinema slate alongside THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE .

More on the cinema plans is in BroadwayWorld's earlier report on HAY FEVER and THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE joining The National Theatre Live slate.

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