VIDEO: First song and video released from new (born) British musical BABIES

Watch "Baby Baby Baby", the first song and video released from new (born) British musical babies

Check out the video below!

Summer is over. But for Year 11 at St Mary's School, the fun is just beginning. Every student has been given a brand new simulator baby to keep alive for two weeks. Their excitement to show off their new toys is palpable. Quickly though, the school descends into chaos. As rivalries emerge and friendships are tested, the teenagers must decide: What kind of parents are they? What kind of people do they want to be?

With Book by Martha Geelan & Music and Lyrics by Jack Godfrey, 'babies' is a new comedy pop-rock musical - described as McFly meets 'Sex Education' meets 'Love Island' - about what happens when you're forced to be a child and an adult all at once.

Winner of the BYMT New Music Theatre Award 2021, 'babies' is starting its life online with future production plans to be announced.

"Baby Baby Baby" is the first song and video released today via all major streaming platforms.

It will be followed by 'Someone Else' (Release: 6 July). 'Without Saying Goodbye' (Release: 10th July) and 'Hot Dad' (Release: 13 July).

Musical Supervisor Joe Beighton (who was Olivier Award nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Music for his work on 'SIX'.

'babies' is produced by James Lane and Ed McGovern for Indigo Productions and Crossroads Live.