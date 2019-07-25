VIDEO: Disney's West End Pop-Up is Back!

Disney's West End shows The Lion King, Aladdin, Mary Poppins and the eagerly awaited 2020 Frozen take centre stage with their summer pop-up experience.



For the second year running, Disney Theatrical Productions have created a magical experience for all Disney fans, big or small.



Get a sneak peek at the experience and watch our video below!



Activities include an immersive puppetry experience, a Mary Poppins spelling challenge of supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, and a specially created Frozen photo moment.



Open from 23 July to 1 September 2019, you can find the pop-up store at 21 Long Acre, Covent Garden, WC2E 9LD. The Pop-Up will be open Monday-Saturday, 10:30am-7pm, and Sunday at 11am-5pm.

You can find out more about this Disney Experience here





