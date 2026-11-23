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Touring, then returning to Arcola Theatre to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine, Dash Arts' dramatisation of witness testimonies gathered by Ukrainian journalists tells stories of survivors of Russian aggression. The Reckoning is performed by two Ukrainian actors who bring their own experiences to the performance: they have been announced as Olga Safronova, and Simeon Kyslyi and Danylo Shramenko who will be sharing their role. The British characters will be played by Tom Godwin (Witness for the Prosecution London County Hall, Best of Enemies Noel Coward Theatre), and Polly Frame (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Hamlet, The Sam Wanamaker).

Olga Safronova is a graduate of the Ukrainian Film School, trained at Drama Centre London, and appeared in film, TV and on stage in Ukraine. Simeon Kyslyi is a co-founder of Hooligan Art Community, which presented Bunker Cabaret at Somerset House on the first anniversary of the Ukraine invasion; Danylo Shramenko also appeared in the UK and European tour of Bunker Cabaret as well as appearing across Ukraine on stage and screen. The three actors are returning to the show after its 2025 run; their scenes were written and devised with them, and the script has been updated to reflect Ukraine as it is now.

Simeon Kyslyi said, “I believe theatre can play many different roles in society. It can be a mirror, it can entertain us, make us laugh or cry, give us hope, inspire us, or help us understand the world around us. But sometimes theatre comes from a different place — from a sense of urgency, from a need to speak about something that is happening here and now, something on such a scale that it affects the lives of millions of people. In those moments, I believe theatre has a responsibility to create a space where we can come together, face difficult realities and have conversations about the world we are living in.

“For me, The Reckoning comes from exactly that place. As a Ukrainian, I feel a deep personal connection to the stories we are telling. They are the stories of my people, my community, my friends and my family — people who are living through this war every day. Being part of this production is an opportunity to bring some of that lived experience to the stage, and to share a reality that extends far beyond Ukraine and concerns all of us. To give these stories a chance to be heard beyond the borders of my country is something that feels incredibly important to me.”

The Reckoning is written by Dash Arts co-founder Josephine Burton with Ukrainian playwright Anastasiia Kosodii.Following a journalist who travels to a small town outside Kyiv to interview The Man from Stoyanka, an ordinary security guard who chose to stay when everyone else had fled, the show blends storytelling, music, movement and onstage cooking to tell stories of war, survival and the search for truth.

Based on real events within The Reckoning Project's verified archive of witness testimonies of the Russian war in Ukraine, each performance ends with a five-minute reflection from a journalist, lawyer or those with direct experience of the conflict whilst the audience are served Ukrainian salad, made on stage during the performance. Confirmed speakers include: Ukrainian writer Dr Sasha Dovzhyk; British politician and barrister Victoria Prentis, writer, comedian and presenter Viv Groskop, and arts journalist Charlotte Higgins.

The Reckoning premiered at the Arcola Theatre in May 2025 to critical acclaim and an Offie nomination for Best Creation. It is the company's most sustained engagement with the Russian war in Ukraine, the culmination of over a decade of collaboration with Ukrainian artists, writers and musicians.

Dash Arts was co-founded in 2005 by Josephine Burton and Tim Supple. Over the last two decades, the company has created award-winning work with artists and participants from more than fifty countries, reaching live audiences of over 400,000 worldwide. Productions span continents and forms: from the double Olivier Award-winning Babel and the Indian A Midsummer Night's Dream (RSC in Stratford, Roundhouse and international tour), to the site-specific promenade The Great Middlemarch Mystery, created for Coventry City of Culture 2021. Recent work has included Crimea 5am, presented at the Kiln Theatre as part of the UK-Ukraine Season of Culture, and Our Public House by Barney Norris (national tour). Dash Arts also produces OffScript, a podcast series hosted by Josephine Burton that explores the big questions of our time through an artistic lens. Dash Arts' productions have toured extensively in the UK, Europe, Australia and North America, and have received numerous awards and nominations including Olivier, Evening Standard, TMA, Herald Angel and Dora Awards.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 11% 3 Savoy Theatre 11% 4 Prince Edward Theatre 7% 5 The Other Palace 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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