UK Premiere of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' EVERYBODY Will Come to Jermyn Street Theatre

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Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the UK premiere of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Everybody. Directed by Atri Banerjee, formerly Artistic Lead of The Gate Theatre, the production will open on 3 February 2027, with previews from 28 January, and runs until 6 March.

For the first time since its 2015 production of Lesere, Jermyn Street Theatre will reconfigure its intimate 70-seat auditorium for an in-the-round staging of Everybody.

Atri Banerjee said, “I've been a fan of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' work for a long time - his wit, his mischief, his extraordinary theatrical imagination - and I'm so excited that UK audiences will meet this play. Everybody takes on one of the oldest questions there is: what is the meaning of life, and what, in the end, really matters? Its answer unfolds in a form that is gloriously, unpredictably alive. And there's something particularly fitting about staging such a iconoclastic play in Jermyn Street Theatre's deconstructed, in-the-round space - a radical setting for such an unconventional piece. I'm looking forward to working with such an intrepid cast and creative team on this production."

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Everybody is a rebellious modern retelling of the 15th century morality play Everyman. In a theatrical twist unique to each performance, the principal roles are assigned by lottery, meaning a different actor may play a new role each night. Every cast member memorises the entire script, allowing them to step into another character at a moment's notice.

Meet our hero, Everybody. Everybody is about to be taken to the afterlife but doesn't want to go alone. Who will agree to join this quest? As Everybody bargains with friends and family, they discover that life is a thrilling game of chance - and so is this play. Each night, the actors will gamble with fate, drawing their roles in a live lottery. With an astonishing 120 possible cast combinations, no two performances are the same. Join us for this contemporary take on the 15th-century morality play, Everyman - a wildly inventive, darkly comic journey towards the one appointment waiting for us all.

Atri Banerjee directs the UK premiere of this gloriously witty play from Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, promising a theatrical experience like no other.

Biographies

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is an American playwright. His plays include Purpose (winner of the Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama), The Comeuppance, Gloria, Appropriate (winner of the Obie Award for Best New American Play), An Octoroon, War, and Neighbours. He is also the recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship, the Windham-Campbell Prize for Drama, the Benjamin Danks Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and the Steinberg Playwriting Award.

Atri Banerjee directs. His credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Scenes from the Climate Era (Gate Theatre), Look Back in Anger (Almeida Theatre), The Glass Menagerie (UK tour), SHED: EXPLODED VIEW, The Glass Menagerie, Hobson's Choice - winner of The Stage Debut Award for Best Director (Royal Exchange Theatre), Julius Caesar (RSC), we were promised honey! (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Soho Theatre, and international tour), Britannicus (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre), Kes (Octagon Theatre Bolton and Theatre By The Lake), Hidden Fires, Name, Place, Animal, Thing (Almeida Theatre), Harm (Bush Theatre). Banerjee was Artistic Lead at The Gate Theatre, having previously held the position of Creative Associate from 2023, and was Trainee Director at the Royal Exchange Theatre and a Resident Director at the Almeida Theatre.

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