Tyrone Huntley, Claire Halse, and Harry Hepple Join HELLO, DOLLY! West End

Imelda Staunton will step into the iconic role of Dolly Gallagher Levi in a new West End production of Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!

Rounding out the lead cast are newly announced stars Harry Hepple who will play Cornelius Hackl, Claire Halse who will play Minnie Faye, and and Tyrone Huntler who will portray Barnaby Tucker.

They join previously announced co-stars Jenna Russell as Irene Molloy and Andy Nyman, who will portray Dolly's curmudgeonly mark, Horace Vandergelder.

The production, directed by Dominic Cooke, will play a limited 30-week engagement at the Adelphi Theatre, beginning August 11. Priority tickets are available at HelloDollyLDN.com.

Rae Smith has been announced as the costume and scenic designer, Nicholas Skilbeck has been announced as music director, with choreography by Bill Deamer.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You