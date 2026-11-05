Tom Littler Will Join The Arts Theatre Cambridge as Chief Executive and Artistic Director

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The Arts Theatre Cambridge has announced Tom Littler as new Chief Executive and Artistic Director from summer 2027. Littler will join The Arts Theatre in June 2027 from The Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond, where he is Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive. Current Interim joint Chief Executives at The Arts Theatre, Victoria Beechey and Rachel Tackley, will remain in post until Littler's arrival, when Tackley will step down and Beechey will continue in the role of Executive Director. At the Orange Tree, Julie Weston will remain as Executive Director and recruitment will soon begin for Littler's successor.

The appointment comes as The Arts Theatre celebrates its 90th anniversary. Founded in 1936 by the renowned economist and instigator of the Arts Council John Maynard Keynes, the Theatre continues to play a central role in the cultural life of Cambridge. Building on this remarkable heritage, and championed by the Cambridge Needs The Arts campaign, the Theatre is leveraging on an extraordinary level of private benefaction led by Lord David Sainsbury through the Gatsby Charitable Foundation and Dame Susie Sainsbury through Backstage Trust. This support is helping the Theatre boldly chart its next chapter: elevating its artistic programme to national and international recognition, whilst broadening its audience and cementing its connection to local communities.

In reflecting on his appointment, Tom Littler said, "I am excited to lead The Arts Theatre Cambridge into its tenth decade. The recent refurbishment of its beautiful main house, and the plans for a new 200-seat studio, make this a pivotal moment. I have loved The Arts for many years, have directed there many times, and seeing shows there most weeks was one of the joys of my years as a Cambridge resident. The Arts is a much-loved and storied theatre close to the hearts of audiences and theatre people alike, and it is also an institution of unique potential. I am delighted that Victoria Beechey will remain as Executive Director and look forward to working together to steer The Arts into new waters as a presenting and producing theatre of international renown.

"I have loved my time running the Orange Tree Theatre since 2022, and I thank all the trustees, staff, supporters, artists and audiences who make every day there such a pleasure. I'll relish my three productions there in 2027: King Lear and Richard II will be my final productions as Artistic Director, and I'll be back at Christmas helming a co-production of a soon to be announced comedy. These have been five hugely rewarding years. Whoever takes over from me will enjoy one of the best jobs of London theatre."

Nigel Hugill, Chair of The Arts Theatre Cambridge, said, “John Maynard Keynes founded The Arts Theatre in Cambridge on the premise that we must 'honour those who can teach us to pluck the hour and the day virtuously and well’. In Tom Littler, we have found exactly that calibre of visionary leader able to advocate and demonstrate the value of humanities in a tech-driven environment. His exceptional track record is one of creative innovation, deep communal engagement and performing house vitality. Added to which is an innate understanding of our unique relationship with the University and the wider region. Cambridge needs The Arts. Both will be the stronger for Tom Littler's return to the city that has been his home and nurtured his intellectual and creative outlook

“Rachel Tackley and Victoria Beechey have together provided exceptional interim leadership in stewarding a remarkable two years of transformation and renewal at The Arts. Rachel will step away next summer with our love and unending gratitude. I speak for the entire Board in saying that we simply cannot thank them both enough.”

Judy Gibbons, Chair of the Orange Tree Theatre, added, "Tom has been an outstanding leader for the Orange Tree. He has brought an exceptional scale of ambition to everything we do, and the theatre has thrived both artistically and financially as a result. His productions have won awards and critical acclaim, and during his tenure our box office returns and membership numbers have both tripled.

“He has taken our work beyond our own walls, reaching new venues and new audiences. He has also played a central role in our successful capital project, securing the future of the building for generations of audiences and artists. We will miss him enormously and, on behalf of the Board and everyone at the Orange Tree, we thank him and wish him every success in this exciting next step in his career. His successor will inherit a thriving organisation, firmly established as The National Theatre of South West London."

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

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