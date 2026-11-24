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On the 65th anniversary of Little Angel Theatre, acclaimed director, designer and puppeteer Toby Olié has been appointed as the new Artistic Director. He will succeed Samantha Lane in January, who steps down after 11 years in the role. Toby's first season for Little Angel Theatre will be announced in Autumn 2027.

Also announced is the appointment of theatre producer and arts leader Lucy Wood as the new Chair of the Board at Little Angel Theatre. Lucy will succeed Katie Owen today, who steps down from the role after 7 years, and has been involved with the theatre for 12 years.

Toby Olié's work includes The BFG (Royal Shakespeare Company), Spirited Away (Tokyo, London and international touring), The Enormous Crocodile (Roald Dahl Story Company), The Wolves in the Walls (Little Angel Theatre), Animal Farm (UK tour), 101 Dalmatians (Regent's Park), The Four Seasons: A Reimagining (Shakespeare's Globe), Pinocchio, The Elephantom (National Theatre), Disney's The Little Mermaid (Holland, Moscow and Tokyo), Running Wild (Chichester Festival Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors (Royal Exchange) and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (Royal Ballet).

He was the hind puppeteer of Joey in the original production of War Horse (National Theatre) before moving to Joey's head for the subsequent West End transfer. In 2025 Toby was Olivier Award nominated for his puppetry designs in Spirited Away (London Coliseum). In 2026 he became a published author, writing Puppetry: A Backstage Guide for Bloomsbury publishing and The National Theatre.

Speaking of the appointment Toby Olié said: “Having worked in puppetry as a director, designer, and performer for over twenty years, I am so honoured and excited to be joining Little Angel Theatre as Artistic Director from its 65th anniversary. Puppetry as an art form has a unique ability to appeal to multiple generations, so I'm looking forward to welcoming audiences and artists of all ages into our venues with productions and projects that engage, entertain, and inspire.”

Incoming Chair of the Board at Little Angel, Lucy Wood, has twenty years' experience across commercial and subsidised theatre in the UK and internationally, spanning producing, touring and new work development. She is currently a Producer at PW Productions where her work has included Spirited Away (London Coliseum) and The Enormous Crocodile the Musical (for the Roald Dahl Story Company/Netflix).

Lucy began her career at Kenny Wax, playing an instrumental role in establishing family theatre as a regular fixture in West End theatres. She went on to spend ten years at Tall Stories, rising from Producer to Executive Director and overseeing the company's extensive UK and international touring programme. She subsequently joined Arcola Theatre's senior leadership team and served on the Board of the Independent Theatre Council, including as Vice Chair. In 2026, she founded Lucy Wood Productions and was awarded a Stage One bursary to support the development of her independent projects.

Of her new appointment Lucy Wood said “I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Little Angel Theatre as Chair. Little Angel has been a very special part of my own family life, and puppetry has played such an important role throughout my producing career, so this opportunity means a great deal to me. It's such an exciting time for puppetry as an art form, and I can't wait to work alongside Peta, Toby, the wonderful team and Board to build on Little Angel's extraordinary legacy and help shape its future.”

Little Angel Executive Director Peta Swindall said “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming Toby and Lucy to Little Angel Theatre. Their appointments mark an exciting new chapter in the theatre's story, and we look forward to a bright future working together to build on our achievements. We are hugely grateful for the extraordinary contribution that Sam and Katie have made during their time with the organisation. Their vision, dedication and tireless commitment have helped shape Little Angel Theatre into the thriving and ambitious organisation it is today. They leave an incredible legacy, and we have much to thank them for.”

Since opening its doors in 1961 Little Angel Theatre has used puppetry to create and share inspiring stories, igniting the imaginations of the youngest minds. Built on a spirit of artistic innovation, the pioneering venue remains committed 65 years later to pushing the boundaries of what puppetry can be while preserving its heritage. Little Angel's intimate spaces offer the ideal first experience of live performance for the very young and a home for bold, thought-provoking work for older children, helping to nurture a lifelong love of theatre.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Savoy Theatre 10% 3 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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