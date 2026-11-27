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Shakespeare’s Globe, Climate Spring, and Fern Culture have named Timothy X Atack as the winner of the 2026 Climate Playwriting Prize, with his play Tiny Alarms.

The runners-up are John Dawson for his play Llanddona Witches, and Kitty Archer for her play Pelt. Coral Wylie has also received a special commendation for their play Merrymeade and will receive mentoring from NANCY MEDINA, Artistic Director of Bristol Old Vic.

An industry first, the Climate Playwriting Prize was judged by Sir Lenny Henry, Lucy Kirkwood, NANCY MEDINA, Professor Pablo Mukherjee, Amir Nizar Zuabi, Lucy Stone, and Shakespeare’s Globe’s Artistic Director Michelle Terry.

About Tiny Alarms

As winner of the Climate Playwriting Prize, Timothy X Atack will receive a prize of £15,000 as well as dramaturgical support to develop the play. His play Tiny Alarms focuses on Tiny, a 12-year-old schoolgirl who becomes an eco-justice superstar when her frank, funny and disconcerting takes on the climate crisis go viral. But she has a huge secret: Tiny is an emissary, a consciousness sent across the galaxy to warn humankind they’re on borrowed time. Tiny, her mother, and her friends are caught up in a storm of climate denial, pressure groups and political agendas. Perhaps the truth is too big for planet Earth to believe.

Born in Yorkshire, Timothy grew up in Rio de Janeiro before relocating back to the UK. The play was inspired when a young person in a workshop he was running said that they thought theirs would be the last generation of human beings.

From this bleak provocation, Tiny Alarms is a witty and highly theatrical piece of work, acknowledging the difficulties we face but refusing to accept that the story of our future has already been written. Judges commented that this is the play they would most like their children to see, as it captures how it feels to be a young person navigating the climate crisis today.

About the Climate Playwriting Prize

The other shortlisted plays were Exposure by Aaron Sze, The Play That Solves Everything by Grace Waga Glevey, Gods and Monsters by Johnny Flynn and Robert Macfarlane, Wilt by Kieran Knowles, No Eels this Year by Sydney Trotter, and Cambium Layer by Zoe Cooper. The 10 shortlisted plays were chosen from a longlist of 47 plays.

Over 600 applications were submitted to the Climate Playwriting Prize, demonstrating that, in a year defined by extreme heatwaves, drought and wildfire, addressing the climate crisis is a priority for theatre artists. Applications came from all over the country, many written directly in response to the callout and inspired by workshops writers attended over the summer.

The plays tell a range of stories, from urban, suburban and rural communities in the UK to Caribbean islands, Ugandan protest movements, Loch Neagh in Northern Ireland and ancient Iraq. They explore what we can learn from folk cultures across the world and the value of activism, and uncover the stories of people who might get left behind.

The Climate Playwriting Prize has been delivered in association with partner organisations Chichester Festival Theatre, Exeter Northcott Theatre, Leeds Playhouse, Lyric Theatre Belfast, Mercury Theatre Colchester, New Earth Theatre, Pentabus Theatre, and tiata fahodzi.

Each theatre contributed to the judging process and hosted a climate storytelling workshop delivered by the Globe and Fern Culture and run by directors Guy Jones and Daniel Bailey and playwright Nina Segal. The workshops featured local climate experts and writers, including Amy Liptrot in Leeds and Dara McAnulty in Belfast.

About Timothy X Atack

Timothy X Atack is a writer, composer, and theatre sound designer from Bristol. His debut novel Father Alberto and the Flying Girl was published by Chatto & Windus in 2026.

His stage plays include the queer sci-fi drama DELAY (Bristol Old Vic, 2025) and ghost story Heartworm (winner of the 2017 Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting). His audio drama work includes the eco-thriller sci-fi series Forest 404 (BBC Sounds, winner of WGGB and ARIA awards for Best Radio Drama in 2020). Alongside director Tanuja Amarasuriya, he is co-founder of Sleepdogs and makes music under the name TXA.

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The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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