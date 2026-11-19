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ThickSkin will present a new play by award winning playwright Laurie Ogden (playwright: TWIX; Colder Water; Side Orders; actor: The Ocean at the End of the Lane; Great Expectations, BBC) as part of their Supported Artist Programme. Performances will run Thursday 30th April - Saturday 15th May 2027 at the Engine Room.

Drawing from first-hand accounts, Yes Chef confronts the prevailing sexism within the cheffing industry and offers a recipe for rebellion as a female chef battles to survive in the male-dominated world of Michelin star restaurants. Shortlisted for the Women's Prize for Playwriting and longlisted for the Bruntwood Prize 2025, Yes Chef will premiere at The Engine Room as part of ThickSkin's 'See It Here First' initiative, bringing the best new UK theatre to Wigan's doorstep.

Inspired by Ogden's own sister's experiences working as a chef in Michelin-star restaurants, the piece follows Danni, an ambitious chef from the North West fighting to make her mark in London's kitchens. Fierce, determined and not one to shy away from the heat, everything changes when Lola, an experimental chef with big ideas, arrives. She challenges Danni to imagine a different world, yet behind closed kitchen doors, something dark is brewing.

Only 18.7% of head chefs in the UK are women. This play is a poignant glimpse into the world of fine dining and hierarchy, developed through conversations with women working in professional kitchens. Yes Chef blends dark humour and sharp observation to expose misogyny but also celebrate the resilience of female friendship and solidarity that forms as a result.

Playwright Laurie Ogden comments, 'I began writing Yes Chef in 2019 after conversations with my sister about her career as a chef. Writing it has been a love letter to her really, and I'm dead chuffed that it's not only found an incredible supporter in ThickSkin but that we can debut this play with audiences back home in the North West.'

Director Hetty Hodgson comments, 'Laurie's writing manages to be both epic and intimate, truthful and theatrical - I feel so incredibly lucky to get to work with her on Yes Chef. I cannot imagine a better way to be bringing this special play to life, than with ThickSkin, a company who constantly inspire me, who I have learnt so much from professionally, creatively and personally - I am endlessly grateful to them.'

Laurie is a former Roundhouse Resident Artist and a Jerwood/Arvon playwriting mentee, she has been supported by the likes of Barbican, Sky Arts, Traverse Theatre, Zoo Co Theatre and Roundhouse. Early drafts of Yes Chef were selected for the Just Some Theatre award, and for development on Traverse Theatre's First Stages programme. The play has been developed through R&D with support from The Roundhouse, North Wall Theatre, Unity Theatre, and ThickSkin.

This hot-tempered play examines what it takes to find your place in an industry where the pressure comes from the top down. Think The Bear meets I May Destroy You, Yes Chef is a fiery production that reunites acclaimed director Hetty Hodgson (How To Save A Rock, Battersea Arts Centre; Hot in Here, Gate Theatre, UK Tour) with award-winning movement director and Artistic Director of ThickSkin Neil Bettles (It Walks Around the House at Night, The Unreturning, Disney's Bedknobs and Broomsticks).

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Soho place 17% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 3 Theatr Clwyd 12% 4 National Theatre 12% 5 Unicorn Theatre 8% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 24% 2 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 18% 3 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 12% 4 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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