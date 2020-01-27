Theatr Clwyd Announces Artist Residencies As Part Of 2020 TYFU|GROW Programme

Theatr Clwyd today announces its Writers in Residence and Companies in Residence for 2020, as part of the TYFU|GROW Creative Development Programme. Writers' residencies have been awarded to Hannah Daniel, Katie Elin-Salt, Jennifer Lunn, Wyn Mason, Lisa Parry, and Kristian Phillips. Companies' residencies have been awarded to Archipelago, Francesca Goodridge and Dan Lloyd, PRIDD, and Signdance Collective.

The six 2020 Writers in Residence will be connected to Theatr Clwyd's in-house productions of Milky Peaks, For The Grace of You Go I, and Project Hush, with two writers on attachment during each production. The residencies give writers the chance to build relationships with the company of each production and with the Theatr Clwyd team, to spend time observing rehearsals, and to develop ideas in a supportive environment. The writers' programme is supported by Gladstone's Library, in whose beautiful rooms the playwrights stay during their time in North Wales.

The Companies' residencies include up to 2 weeks of rehearsal space, office space, one-to-one support from Theatr Clwyd's Producing & Programming, Creative Engagement, Communications & Giving, Production and Finance teams, support with funding applications, and the opportunity to share work in progress at the end of each residency.

Tamara Harvey, Artistic Director of Theatr Clwyd today said "Some of the most exciting work we've produced has been introduced to us through our TYFU|GROW programme, including the brilliant Milky Peaks, premiering at Theatr Clwyd this spring. It's exhilarating to share our home with writers and emerging companies so they can bounce around ideas and challenge us with new stories and new ways of telling them. I can't wait to build relationships with these amazing artists over the coming year."

WRITERS IN RESIDENCE

In connection with Milky Peaks by Seiriol Davies and devised by Seiriol Davies, Matthew Blake and Dylan Townley, 10-21 March

Katie Elin-Salt

Elin-Salt is an actor and writer from Bridgend, South Wales. Her debut play Sprinkles is currently being developed alongside Dirty Protest. She is also a member of the Royal Court New Writers Group and Chippy Lane's Welsh female writers. Her acting credits include many productions at Theatr Clwyd including the Paines Plough Roundabout season, Educating Rita, and Jack and the Beanstalk.

Lisa Parry

Parry is a playwright based in Cardiff. Her play The Merthyr Stigmatist was recently shortlisted for Theatre Uncut's Political Playwriting Award and will be staged at the Sherman Theatre in October 2020. Her other writing includes 2023. Her work has been staged by leading new writing companies in the UK and USA, including Dirty Protest, The Miniaturists and PopUp Theatrics, and has been produced at The Barbican, The Other Room, Wales Millennium Centre, and TACT Studio (Broadway, NYC), The Arches, Bridewell Theatre London and Martin E Segal Theatre (NYC) amongst others. In 2016, Parry co-founded Illumine Theatre Company with director Zoë Waterman. She co-founded Agent 160 Theatre Company in 2012 and produced work by female playwrights from across the UK.

In connection with For the Grace of You Go I by Alan Harris, 6 - 17 April

Jennifer Lunn

Lunn's first full length play Es and Flo was shortlisted for the Verity Bargate Award and long listed for the Bruntwood Prize in 2017, and was commissioned by Wales Millennium Centre. Her other writing credits include Diaries of a Miserable Unicorn (UK tour), Dining with Copernicus (The Lab Collective & Polish Cultural Institute), Belief, Lockdown (The Other Room), and Imagine, Clash of the Cosmos (Dirty Protest). Lunn has worked extensively with new writing; co-founding the Write Now new writing festival at Brockley Jack Theatre; two years as Head of Projects and Events Production at The National Theatre in London; and the current Head of Production for Ellie Keel Productions. She also works as a Storyteller for Read For Good, a charity working with children and families in Hospitals across the UK.

Wyn Mason

Mason's previous writing credits include Rhith Gân / Song of Illusion (which was awarded the Drama Medal at the National Eisteddfod 2015), Gwlad yr Asyn / Donkeyland, and the forthcoming The Lady Speaks in Welsh, inspired by one of Shakespeare's characters. He has recently established an independent theatre company Os Nad Nawr with playwright Branwen Davies.

In connection with Project Hush by Matthew Bulgo with Manon Wyn Jones and Yasuro Ito, 14-25 September

Hannah Daniel

Daniel is a writer and actor from Cardiff. In 2017, Daniel and Georgia Lee wrote and directed their first short film Destination, and last year were awarded Ffilm Cymru/BBC Wales' Beacons Fund to shoot their second short film Burial/O Dad yn Deulu Dedwydd. She is currently developing original comedy-drama, Cardiff is the Capital of the World, with Vertigo Films. Her short play Eros (Cuntstruck) premièred at The Old Red Lion Theatre in March 2019. As an actor, her theatre credits include Road (Bloomsbury Theatre), and For All I Care (National Theatre Wales). And for television, Hinterland and Keeping Faith. She has improvised with The Groundlings and UCB Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kristian Phillips

Phillips is a writer/actor from Port Talbot. His debut play Drift was researched and developed under the Tyfu|Grow scheme at Theatr Clwyd and will head into full production in 2020.

ARTISTS AND COMPANIES IN RESIDENCE

Archipelago

Archipelago is a self-styled national theatre collective. Their work is about what it means to be a person living on this tiny island. The artists who are part of the collective are based all over the country. Their work crosses genres, styles, and art forms, but is united under the banner of new, live, political work that provides a great night out. They are committed to inclusivity, accessibility, and communities being embedded in the heart of their practice. The work is both local and national; in conversation with each other and the country.

Francesca Goodridge and Dan Lloyd

Francesca Goodridge is an actor, choreographer and director. She trained at Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), is a recipient of the Theatr Clwyd Carne Traineeship for Directors in Wales and is the former Trainee Director of The Other Room Theatre in Cardiff. Her directing credits include The Crocodile (Cornerstone Theatre), BARK! The Musical (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Adam, Eve and Steve (The Kings Head Theatre), Shout! The Mod Musical (The Royal Court Theatre, Liverpool) and Secret The Musical (Epstein Theatre). As Assistant Director at Theatr Clwyd, her credits include A Christmas Carol, Pavilion, Wave Me Goodbye, Dick Whittington and The Importance of Being Earnest.

Daniel Lloyd is an actor, director and musician. He was raised in Rhosllannerchrugog and trained at East 15 Acting School. As an actor, his theatre credits include Eye of the Storm (UK tour), The Commitments (Palace Theatre), Tom: The Tom Jones Musical (UK tour), As You Like It (Ludlow and Stafford Castle), Some Like It Hotter (UK tour), Mods and Rox (The New Wolsey Theatre), and Spring Awakening (Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru/Elen Bowman). For Theatr Clwyd, his acting credits include Little Shop of Horrors, The Hub, The Taming of the Shrew, Animal Farm, and twelve consecutive rock 'n' roll pantos. For television, his credits include the recurring character Aled in Rownd a Rownd, Asra, Dau Dŷ a Ni, Tipyn o Stad, and A470. His directing credits include The White Feather (Theatr na n'Og), and Shane (S4C). His credits as Musical Director include Rownd a Rownd Nadolig 2019, ASRA, Y Doniolis (S4C).

PRIDD

PRIDD (soil) is a new Welsh theatre company formed by Awen Blandford (RNCM) and Carys Jones (UEA). Having both grown up in Mold and left to study, they have now come together to celebrate their shared experience of being raised surrounded by Welsh folk culture. PRIDD's aim is to tell bilingual stories that incorporate Welsh tradition, language and Music. As part of this residency, they will be developing their gig theatre piece Enya, a story inspired by the folk tale The Fire Bird.

Signdance Collective

Signdance Collective is a culturally diverse touring company established in 2001 with experienced Deaf & Disabled artists at the helm. Inclusion and diversity inform the artistic process. In 1987, Signdance Theatre trailblazed fusing sign-theatre, dance and live original music. Since 2001 they have also undertaken cultural exchange/international collaborative practice. Signdance Collective successfully produces and tours its works both nationally and internationally. The Turtle Trials is a new development in storytelling through their art form and immersive practice, engaging disabled and non-disabled Deaf and hearing children and their families.





