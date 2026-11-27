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The Women's Prize for Playwriting (WPP), founded by Ellie Keel and Paines Plough, has opened submissions for its 2027 award. Building on the success of its talent development programme Future Light, the Prize is expanding the opportunities offered to writers who reach the Final Five.

Ellie Keel, Founder Director of the Women's Prize for Playwriting, today said “The Women's Prize for Playwriting has always been about more than a single winner. In 2027, we're going further than ever, building on the impact of our talent development programme Future Light and extending our support to longlisted writers and finalists so that being recognised by the Prize becomes the start of a sustained creative relationship, not a one-off moment. While the Prize's work has contributed to a significant increase in the number of plays by women and non-binary people reaching major stages, there's still a long way to go in terms of true equality. Alongside our brilliant partners and with the support of a fabulous judging panel, we're very excited to be opening submissions again to discover, champion and produce more exceptional plays in 2027.”

Katie Posner and Charlotte Bennett, Joint Artistic Directors of Paines Plough, commented "It's been one of the great joys of our leadership of Paines Plough to be on the Women's Prize journey with Ellie Keel, and to have helped create this inclusive, open-access – not to mention, utterly essential – opportunity for female and non-binary voices who have gone unheard for such a long time on our main stages. And it's been a feather in our cap to have produced, directed and toured three of the Prize winners so far, to have had many of our first meetings with writers through this Prize, and to be part of what comes next: a new era where the Prize is re-launched, with an expanded offer, to continue developing the writers who will shape our culture for generations to come."

Elizabeth Newman, Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres, added “It feels like a really great moment to share the news that the 2027 Women's Playwriting Prize is now open for submissions. This prize is a brilliant opportunity to champion bold and original storytelling, and to create space for exceptional women and non-binary playwrights. I would encourage writers at every stage of their careers to seize this opportunity and share their work with us. We know there is extraordinary talent out there and we really do welcome plays from all experience levels. There are so many stories waiting to be told and we want to tell them.”

Now the largest award for female and non-binary playwrights in the UK and Ireland, the Prize offers a £20,000 first prize, with the opportunity for the winning play to be optioned by the Women's Prize for Playwriting, Paines Plough and Sheffield Theatres, and published by Concord Theatricals.

The judging panel for this year's Prize will be chaired once again by Director and Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham. The judging panel will also include actress Cate Blanchett, playwright and director Lynette Linton, literary agent Mel Kenyon, writer Abi Morgan, writer Kamila Shamsie, The National Theatre's Head of New Work Nina Steiger, and Guardian Editor-in-Chief Katharine Viner.

Indhu Rubasingham, Director and Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre, mentioned “I've been a judge of the Women's Prize for Playwriting since it began, and every year I'm moved by the boldness, ambition and sheer range of the plays that reach us. This prize has already transformed writers' careers and the plays have reached audiences all around the country. I'm thrilled and very proud to be Chair of Judges once again, and I can't wait to read this year's Final Five. Please have a go, write the play you want to write, and hit submit!”

As part of WPP's partnership with the Arvon Foundation, three Final Five playwrights will be offered a residential week at Lumb Bank, Arvon's Yorkshire base. In collaboration with the Humanities Division, University of Oxford, all playwrights who reach the Final Five will be offered a short residency to collaborate with Humanities researchers at the University of Oxford, to develop a new play.

Following its successful launch last year, Future Light will return to support all playwrights who reach the Longlist. Representing the top 3% of submissions to the Prize, Future Light offers writers the opportunity to be paired with an experienced dramaturg, take part in writing courses led by leading UK playwrights, and attend an industry day of panels focused on developing craft and the realities of life as a playwright.

The Prize's wider impact is also reflected in the forthcoming world premiere of Georgina Duncan's 2025 winning play, Sapling, at the Orange Tree Theatre and Sheffield Theatres in June-July 2027.

WPP has today also launched a new website featuring a dedicated hub for talent development, workshops and opportunities for female and non-binary playwrights. Throughout the submission window, a programme of events and workshops will take place with organisations including Clean Break, Arvon Foundation, Abbey Theatre, Sheffield Theatres, National Theatre for Scotland, Traverse Theatre, Playwright's Studio, Sherman Theatre, Theatr Clwyd, and Chippy Lane Productions.

Vivien Goodwin, Senior Vice President of Concord Theatricals, said “I am thrilled that we can continue our long-standing support of the Women's Prize for Playwriting and the remarkable writers it champions. It is a privilege to help give these important voices a platform and to publish work that will become a vital part of the future theatrical landscape.”

Submissions open today, Thursday 26 November 2026, and close on Wednesday 31 March 2027. For further information on the Prize, submission guidelines and upcoming workshops and opportunities, please go to: https://womensprizeforplaywriting.co.uk/

Launched in 2019, the Prize exists to discover, champion and produce outstanding plays by female and non-binary writers. The Prize is for a full-length play (defined as over 60 minutes in length), written in English. The Prize is sponsored by Concord Theatricals, who are the official publishing partner of the prize.

Previous winners also include Sarah Grochala, whose play Intelligence is currently in development with Paines Plough and the Prize; with other winners including Amy Trigg (Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me), Ahlam (You Bury Me), and Karis Kelly (Consumed). Their plays have gone on to reach audiences across the UK and Ireland, with Consumed completing a UK tour and a sell-out run at the Traverse Theatre during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, followed by runs at Lyric Theatre Belfast and Park Theatre in Spring 2026.

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