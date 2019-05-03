The Spontaneity Shop Presents BREXIT

The year is 2020, and the 18-month negotiating period for Brexit is now in its fourth year with new Tory Leader and Prime Minister Adam Masters at the helm. He was the only candidate every Tory could agree on, and he has a plan to solve Brexit... if only he could remember it. Written by Tom Salinsky, author of The Improv Handbook, and Robert Khan, a lawyer who has worked in Parliament, policy and politics, Brexit is a comedy play about maintaining frenetic inertia and going full speed reverse. Brexit drags on returns to the King's Head Theatre following a sell-out run in 2018 and critically acclaimed Edinburgh Festival Fringe premiere.

Actor, writer and comedian David Benson (Think No Evil of Us: My Life with Kenneth Williams, BBC's Goodnight Sweetheart) takes on the role of Adam Masters. He is joined by Adam Astill, best known as Luke Browning in EastEnders, Margaret Cabourn-Smith (Alison in Miranda), Jessica Fostekew (Claire in Sharon Horgan's Motherland, regular co-host of The Guilty Feminist), and Thom Tuck, one third of comedy troupe The Penny Dreadfuls who returns to his role of Simon Cavendish.

Tom Salinsky said, "As all sides of the Brexit debate accuse the other of failing to compromise, this play hasn't compromised on its predictions either. The play is set in the near future where the Brexit negotiating period has just carried on and on and on.... but in this script a new Tory leader and PM has also just been elected with a bold promise to break the Brexit log-jam. As a new Tory leadership election brews in real life, we've had great fun imagining all the ridiculous ways it might work out."

Writers Robert Khan and Tom Salinsky met at university and have written together ever since. Together Khan and Salinsky co-written works include Coalition, Kingmaker, and Impossible. The have also written numerous Doctor Who dramas for Big Finish, most recently Kingdom of Lies starring Peter Davison and Patsy Kensit.

Robert Khan read law at the Universities of Southampton and Cambridge and was called to the Bar in 1995. Since then he has worked variously in Parliament, policy and politics. From 2012 - 2018 he also served as the Islington Borough Arts Champion, serving for eight years as a London Councillor.

Tom Salinsky is the artistic director of improvisation company The Spontaneity Shop, co-author of the book The Improv Handbook and he teaches presenting, public speaking and storytelling for a wide-range of corporate clients. He was in the cast for the improvised Radio 4 Drama A Time To Dance, which was nominated for a Sony Award.

11 June - 6 July 2019

King's Head Theatre, 115 Upper Street, The Angel, London N1 1QN

Tues - Sat 7pm, Sun matinee 3pm

£27.50 - £18.50 | www.kingsheadtheatre.com | 0207 226 8561





