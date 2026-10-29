Taylor Russell Cast as Cordelia in LEAR With Ian McKellen at The Yard

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The Yard Theatre has announced the casting of Taylor Russell as Cordelia in Lear, a new play starring Ian McKellen in the titular role, which is built with Shakespeare's text and conversations which took place between Ian McKellen and The Yard's Founder and Artistic Director Jay Miller while making the play. Lear is co-written by Simon Stephens and Jay Miller and directed by Jay Miller.

Also announced today, there are new dates on sale for this record-breaking sold-out run and brand-new show artwork featuring Ian McKellen.

Lear runs at The Yard from 17 November 2026 - 2 January 2027, with press night on Tuesday 1 December, as part of the opening season of The Yard's new building.

The initial run sold out in less than 30 minutes. The new dates added are 12 December, 2:30pm, 24 December (Christmas Eve) 12:30pm, 4:30pm, 26 December (Boxing Day) 2:30pm, 7:30pm, 31 December (New Year's Eve) 7:30pm and 1 January (New Year's Day) 7:30pm

Tickets for new dates go on sale for Yard Residents 3 November, noon BST, Yard Regulars 4 November, noon BST and the general public on 5 November, noon BST.

The Yard's Artistic Director Jay Miller said, “We are working with one of the greatest actors of an older generation, and we have the privilege of also working with one of the most exciting of a newer one. Taylor Russell is an extraordinary addition to our company, she is intuitive, sensitive and completely compelling to watch on stage.”

Co-writer Simon Stephens said, “To sit in a church hall in East London while Ian McKellen finds the rage and beauty and humanity of Lear has been an experience I will always treasure. How many artists ever made their boldest experiments in their 80s? His poetic intelligence is matched only by his cheekiness. At a time when theatre can default towards the familiar because it brings a sense of safety, it is energising to be at The Yard with Ian and Jay Miller. The Yard is a beacon of boldness and, with that, of wonder.”

The Yard has also announced two school matinees on 9 and 16 December, prioritising local schools in Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Waltham Forest, with tickets starting from free.

Schools can register interest by emailing boxoffice@theyardtheatre.co.uk - The Yard will also be in touch with details on how to apply.

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