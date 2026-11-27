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Royal Society of Arts has announced five Royal Designers for Industry and one Honorary Royal Designer, celebrating nine decades of extraordinary design.

Olivier Award-winning designer Tahra Zafar, who brought Paddington Bear to life on stage, is among six new appointments to Britain's highest design honour as it celebrates its 90th anniversary.

The Royal Society of Arts has announced five new Royal Designers for Industry and one Honorary Royal Designer, recognising outstanding talent across landscape architecture, technology, illustration, fashion and theatre.

The five new Royal Designers for Industry are: Bridget Baines, landscape architect and co-founder of GROSS.MAX., the internationally renowned practice transforming public spaces and landscapes around the world.

Durrell Bishop, pioneering product and interaction designer whose groundbreaking work, including the famous Marble Answering Machine, helped change how we think about interacting with technology.

Harris Elliott OBE, multidisciplinary designer and creative director whose work brings together fashion, art, exhibitions and cultural storytelling, including The Missing Thread at Somerset House.

Laura Carlin, award-winning illustrator and ceramicist celebrated for her distinctive storytelling, children's books and imaginative ceramic works.

Tahra Zafar, Olivier Award-winning costume and creature designer who brought Paddington Bear to life in Paddington The Musical and oversaw the creation of 23,000 costumes for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies.

They are joined by Honorary Royal Designer Eelco Hooftman, the internationally acclaimed landscape architect who co-founded GROSS.MAX. with Bridget Baines. Together, the pair have spent three decades reimagining landscapes and public spaces across the world.

From Mary Quant's fashion and Jony Ive's iPhone to Norman Foster's architecture and Tim Berners-Lee's World Wide Web, Royal Designers for Industry have helped shape the world around us for 90 years.

Established by the Royal Society of Arts in 1936, the Royal Designer for Industry (RDI) title is the UK's highest design accolade. New Royal Designers also become Life Fellows of the RSA (FRSA), joining its worldwide Fellowship of creative thinkers.

Only 200 designers can hold the title at any one time, joining a remarkable community whose past and present members include Vivienne Westwood, James Dyson, Sir Paul Smith, Es Devlin and Dame Zandra Rhodes.

Johanna Gibbons RDI, Keeper of the Faculty of Royal Designers for Industry, said: "Ninety years on, the Royal Designers are still looking forward. This year’s appointments show how far design now reaches, from public landscapes and picture books to exhibitions, the stage and the objects we use every day.

"Their work is joyful, and it is serious about making life better. That is what unites Royal Designers across the decades: a living entanglement of disciplines that, with the RSA Fellowship, is a profound force for good."

Catherine Joyce, Programme Manager at the Royal Society of Arts, said: "Great design changes how we experience the world, often in ways we barely notice. For 90 years, Royal Designers have shown what extraordinary creativity can achieve, and how it can make life better for everyone.

"These six appointments are a wonderful reminder of the sheer breadth of design today. We're immensely proud of this community, and excited about the ideas, collaborations and possibilities these new Royal Designers will bring to the Royal Society of Arts."

The new designers were celebrated at RSA House in London on 26 November 2026, as part of the 90th anniversary celebrations. A special display featuring 72 works by Royal Designers will offer a glimpse into nine decades of exceptional design.

The Royal Designers are also looking to the future, inviting nominations for the next generation of Royal Designers and applications to their annual Summer Session, which brings together emerging designers and established creative talent.

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The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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