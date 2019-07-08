TREE Authorship Row Writers Given Â£14k Toward New Theatre Company

Sarah Henley and Tori Allen-Martin are the writers who claim to be the original creators of Tree, which is running in London and Manchester, billed as a show by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Idris Elba.

The pair have now received more than £14,000 in donations towards a new theatre company they are forming, Burn Bright, according to The Stage.

After this situation unfolded, the pair developed Burn Bright to offer bursaries to female writers, funding for expenses such as legal fees and childcare, and to provide a forum in which writers can share advice and contacts. They also plan to include a "time bank," where professionals can donate time to female writers, and offer them mentoring and feedback.

The goal was to raise £12,000, which included £5,000 to cover legal fees they owe in relation to their situation with Tree. In just five days they have raised £14,000.

Elba recently responded to the situation on Twitter, as BroadwayWorld previously reported.

Elba stated, "I approached Kwame, alongside MIF, as a collaborator and theatre partner with Tori and Sarah to write."

"As new ambitions started to be proposed as the jumping-off point for development, Tori and Sarah decided they didn't want to pursue [them] and declined to work any further on the project," he added.

