THE WIPERS TIMES to Return to Watermill Theatre for 60th Anniversary Season

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Watermill Theatre will launch its 60th anniversary celebrations with the return of The Wipers Times, Ian Hislop and Nick Newman's acclaimed comedy telling the true story of a satirical newspaper created in the trenches of the First World War.

Directed by Caroline Leslie, the production returns to the Watermill from 29 January to 6 March 2027, ten years after it first premiered at the theatre in 2016. Since that original production, The Wipers Times has enjoyed three successful national tours, two West End runs and has become an A Level set text, bringing its remarkable story and irreverent humour to audiences across the country.

Based on the true story of a newspaper produced by British soldiers on the Western Front, The Wipers Times follows two officers who discover a printing press in a bombed-out building in Ypres – or 'Wipers', as the soldiers called it. With enemy shells raining down around them, they set about creating a newspaper for the troops: resolutely cheerful, gloriously subversive and packed with jokes, spoofs and sketches designed to lift the spirits of men facing the horrors of war.

This riotous stage adaptation brings the newspaper's pages to life, celebrating the extraordinary resilience, camaraderie and comic spirit of those who refused to let the brutality of the conflict have the final word. A true story of laughter in the darkest of times, The Wipers Times is a powerful reminder that sometimes the best weapon against adversity is a very good joke.

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman said: “We are thrilled to be returning to the Watermill to launch its 60th anniversary season. The Wipers Times began its theatrical journey at the Watermill in 2016, and went on to tour extensively before reaching London, where it was NOT all quiet on the West End front. Now an A Level set text, The Wipers Times has come full circle back to the Watermill, celebrating the triumph of the human spirit over adversity. We hope it isn't journey's end.”

The return of The Wipers Times forms part of the Watermill Theatre's 60th anniversary year in 2027. The anniversary season will celebrate the distinctive spirit of the theatre's work, revisiting productions, creative collaborations and approaches to theatre-making that have helped define its identity, while continuing its long tradition of reinvention.

The production also celebrates the Watermill's longstanding creative relationship with Hislop and Newman, whose work for the theatre has included Spike, Trial by Laughter, A Bunch of Amateurs and The Autobiography of a Cad.

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