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Awkward Prods and SoHo Playhouse, in association with King's Head Theatre Productions and Daddy's Money, will present The (Very Gay) Christmas Prince, a subversively queer holiday farce combining puppetry, celebrity cameos, and original music to parody the festive romantic comedy. Written and directed by Linus Karp and Joseph Martin, the production will run on the Main Stage at SoHo Playhouse from December 16, 2026, through January 3, 2027, with an official opening night on Thursday, December 17, at 9 p.m.

In a joyously unhinged and subversively queer festive farce, The (Very Gay) Christmas Prince reimagines the classic holiday romcom into a whirlwind of high camp and interactive comedy. The story centers on a desperate New York baker whose faltering career takes an unexpected turn when he is whisked away to 'Swedonia', a fictional frosty kingdom plunged into crisis after the King's death leaves the unwed heir facing a deadline to secure the crown. Written by and starring Linus Karp and Joseph Martin, with original songs by Leland, it features digital cameos from pop star Tove Lo alongside stars of Heartstopper, Young Royals, Pose, and RuPaul's Drag Race UK. The show blends live performance, audience participation and puppetry into a loving homage to Karp's native Sweden and a satirical spin on classic pop culture. Known for their inventive lo-fi storytelling and unapologetic queer humor, London theater company Awkward Productions returns to SoHo Playhouse following sold-out runs of Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story and Gwyneth Goes Skiing in 2025 and 2026.

Originally developed under the title The Fit Prince (who gets switched on the square in the frosty castle the night before (insert public holiday here)), the show premiered to critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2025. This newly expanded holiday iteration flicks through the net of traditional festive movies to bring all their Hallmarks together in signature Awkward Prods style.

The (Very Gay) Christmas Prince will be part of Awkward Prods' double bill of joyful queer shows taking place at SoHo Playhouse this festive season along with Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story (December 2 – 13, 2026) a high-energy drag parody celebrating the People's Princess.

Creators Linus Karp and Joseph Martin said “Like all the best (and gayest) rom-coms, The (Very Gay) Christmas Prince opens in New York City. Like all the best (and gayest) gays, we are also opening in New York City. Bringing our queer holiday spectacular mess to the queerest, holiday-est, spectacular-est, messiest city is absolutely wild (and correct). We can't wait for you to meet the 7ft diva/orphanage matron Gerta McMurder in her NYC debut, the 2ft diva/baking queen Jenny Puppetson and our two 6ft less important leading men.”

Awkward Prods is a theater company founded by queer immigrant Linus Karp and his gay lover Joseph Martin. They specialize in riotous, pop-culture-infused comedies that blend camp, original music, and high-energy audience participation, turning every audience member into an active part of the performance. Beginning with their debut show how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'cats', Awkward Prods has built an international cult following. Their body of work includes the global touring sensation Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, the viral hit Gwyneth Goes Skiing (featuring original music by Leland and digital cameos from Darren Criss, Cat Cohen, and Trixie Mattel), the star-studded holiday comedy The (Very Gay) Christmas Prince, and their latest solo effort, Linus Karp Was Hit With An Umbrella. Their productions have sold out venues across the UK, Edinburgh Fringe, and Off-Broadway at NYC's SoHo Playhouse.

SoHo Playhouse prides itself on supporting and showcasing work that changes minds, encourages discussion, and opens hearts. Their mission is to create and showcase groundbreaking new theater from diverse voices and artists from across the globe. An Off-Broadway theater for local and International Artists to share their messages with the world, it works in symbiosis between stage and digital to keep Off-Broadway alive. Darren Lee Cole founded the venue as artistic director in 2004, and since 2007 it has produced the International Fringe Encore Series, providing opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals. 15 Vandam Street, which became a theater in 1961, was built 200 years ago in 1826.

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