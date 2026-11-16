THE STANDARD OF LIVING Enters Final Four Weeks in the West End

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Brian & Dayna Lee and Nicholas Hytner's production of The Standard of Living, currently running at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, has now entered its final four weeks. Written by three-time Olivier Award winner James Graham (Dear England), and directed by four-time Tony Award and three-time Olivier-award winner Nicholas Hytner (Giant) The Standard of Living will give its final performance on 12 December.

The production which began previews on 21 September broke records for the highest number of tickets sold in advance of opening night in the Theatre Royal Haymarket's history. To date, it has played to sold-out houses for every performance with over 46,000 people having seen The Standard of Living and 74,000 tickets sold across the run.

Olivier Award winner Rory Kinnear (Skyfall) stars as John Maynard Keynes, the radical economist and member of the influential Bloomsbury Group who became the singular driving force behind arts funding in Britain and built a new and fairer financial model, that ultimately helped reshape the Western World in the aftermath of the First World War. Royal Ballet Principal Natalia Osipova makes her West End debut as the celebrated ballet dancer Lydia Lopokova, a soloist with Diaghilev's Ballets Russes who was considered the embodiment of the new era of modernist ballet.

Joining Kinnear and Osipova is Thomas Flynn (Bridgerton) as Keynes' friend and lover artist Duncan Grant; Laurie Kynaston (Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre) as Keynes' great economic rival Friedrich Hayek; Alex Blake as Clive Bell; Pip Carter (1917) as writer and critic Lytton Strachey; Agatha Enecio who makes her professional stage debut as Bloomsbury group artist Dora Carrington; Naomi Frederick (As You Like It, Shakespeare's Globe) as one of the 20th centuries leading writers, Virginia Woolf; Claire Price (The Second Best Marigold Hotel) as designer and Woolf's sister, Vanessa Bell; and finally George Taylor (Rye Lane) as economist and father of the Welfare State, William Beveridge.

Completing the cast is Christopher Akrill, Luke Cinque-White Dannie Norman, Xolisweh Ana Richards and Ben Warwick .

This piece of original new writing received its World Premiere in London's West End featuring set design by Bob Crowley and Costume Design by Jenny Beavan. The Movement Director is James Cousins, the Composer is Frank Moon and the Ballet Consultant is Edward Watson. The Lighting Designer is Bruno Poet, the Sound Designer is Carolyn Downing, the Projection Designer is Luke Halls, the Casting Director is Robert Sterne CDG, Props Supervisor is Lily Mollgaard, Costume Supervisor is Poppy Halls, the Vocal Coach is Jeanette Nelson and the Assistant Director is Anastasia Bunce.

Inspired by Keynes' passion for art and access to art for all, the producers released “Keynes Tickets” which offered £25 tickets in the stalls and dress circle for people under 30. This is in addition to the thousands of £25 tickets that were made available throughout the run to ensure that new writing was available to the widest possible audience.

Husband to ballerina Lydia Lopokova. Lover to Duncan Grant. Friend to Virginia Woolf. Keynes moves between the corridors of power in Whitehall and the intoxicating freedom of a radical circle of artists, writers and lovers - all determined to live differently. But as markets crash, old systems crumble and Britain teeters on the edge of chaos, one question begins to consume him: What is a good life? Can art, love and human connection reshape the future before it's too late? Or is the world too addicted to wealth and power to change?

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